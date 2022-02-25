Talking 'Cyrano' Starring Peter Dinklage With Director Joe Wright
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Joe Wright joins ReelBlend to discuss his new musical.
Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage is finally hitting theaters! We sat down with director Joe Wright last fall to discuss the making of the movie, working with actors, our love Atonement, and that iconic one-er at Dunkirk and more.
Also this week, we dive into the controversy surrounding the Oscars choosing to prerecord and cut down 8 categories for this year's Academy Awards ceremony rather than present them live. The Critics’ Choice Super Awards might be the populist film problem with most awards shows, and we discuss the recent nominations.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:03:47 - Interview with Joe Wright
00:32:06 - Academy Awards Controversy
00:53:35 - Critics Choice Super Awards
01:03:25 - Cast List for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
01:04:45 - This Week In Movies
01:05:00 - Studio 666 Review
01:13:00 - Cyrano Review
01:20:15 - John Singleton Blend
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
