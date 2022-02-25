Talking 'Cyrano' Starring Peter Dinklage With Director Joe Wright

Powered by RedCircle

Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage is finally hitting theaters! We sat down with director Joe Wright last fall to discuss the making of the movie, working with actors, our love Atonement, and that iconic one-er at Dunkirk and more.

Also this week, we dive into the controversy surrounding the Oscars choosing to prerecord and cut down 8 categories for this year's Academy Awards ceremony rather than present them live. The Critics’ Choice Super Awards might be the populist film problem with most awards shows, and we discuss the recent nominations.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:03:47 - Interview with Joe Wright

00:32:06 - Academy Awards Controversy

00:53:35 - Critics Choice Super Awards

01:03:25 - Cast List for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

01:04:45 - This Week In Movies

01:05:00 - Studio 666 Review

01:13:00 - Cyrano Review

01:20:15 - John Singleton Blend

