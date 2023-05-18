A Rundown Of The Drama Between Billie Lourd And Carrie Fisher’s Family, Explained

May the 4th, known as Star Wars Day, holds immense significance for fans of the beloved franchise. This year, the day carried an even deeper meaning for actress Billie Lourd as she graciously accepted the posthumous star dedicated to her late mother, Carrie Fisher , on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame six years after the legendary Princess Leia actress died at age 60 . However, the joyous occasion was marred by the family drama that unfolded between Lourd and her mother’s siblings. In this comprehensive rundown, I’ll delve into the details of the emotional conflict that developed leading up to this highly anticipated event.

Carrie Fisher’s Siblings Issue Public Statements

Todd Fisher, Carrie’s only brother, told TMZ he was hurt after the family deliberately excluded him from the ceremony. He told the publication:

It's heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie.

Fisher, son of Eddie Fisher and legendary actress Debbie Reynolds ( who died a mere day after her daughter ), has expressed irony in the situation, stating that he was the one who initiated the process of securing a star for Carrie on the Walk of Fame. He emphasizes his unwavering dedication to preserving the family’s Hollywood legacy. With a bond that lasted over six decades, Todd considers the exclusion from the guest list as deeply hurtful and distressing, given his significant involvement in his sister and mother’s endeavors throughout their lives.

Todd also highlighted that he accompanied Carrie to their mother’s previous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and her handprint dedication at the renowned Chinese Theatre. Upon learning that he was not included in the guest list, Todd took the initiative to contact the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the authority responsible for the Walk of Fame plaques, seeking clarification. According to Todd, he was informed that Disney had control over the guest list for the event.

Soon after Fisher’s public statement, Carrie’s half-sisters, Joely and Tricia Leigh, took to Instagram and issued a joint statement claiming that Billie Lourd had made a conscious decision not to include them, citing the reason as “misguided.” From their point of view, the two sisters made it clear that “Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present” for the epic career moment.

Supporting Todd’s assertions, Joely and Tricia acknowledged the longstanding division within the family. They emphasized that they have respected Billie’s need for personal grieving following Carrie’s passing, allowing her the necessary space to process the loss in her own manner. Expressing their shock, they highlighted the deliberate exclusion of Carrie's only brother and two sisters from the event, saying:

The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking. We have all been grieving the loss of our favorite human for some years now…we have given Billie the space to do that in her own way. We have been nothing but loving and open, consistently.

Billie Lourd's Accusations Against Her Mother's Siblings

Lourd expressed her disapproval of how her aunt and uncle dealt with their grief publicly following her mother and grandmother’s passing. Lourd issued a statement ahead of the ceremony event, claiming that her aunts and uncles chose to capitalize on their deaths, referencing books and interviews that were released in the wake of the tragedy. She clarified that she disagreed with their actions and believed they were exploiting the situation for their own benefit. Billie explained in her response:

Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject. I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship. Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Billie Lourd explained in her statement that she chose to address the situation after her aunts and uncle made public criticisms against her, believing she needed to respond publicly. Lourd clarified that she was the one who did not extend an invitation to her mother’s siblings for the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, stating that they are aware of the reasons behind her decision.

Joely Fisher released her memoir, "Growing Up Fisher: Musings, Memories and Misadventures," in 2017. Todd Fisher followed suit in the summer of 2018, publishing his own memoir dedicated to his sister and mother, entitled "My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie." Lourd further elaborated on the matter by stating:

The press release Todd Fisher gave to TMZ and the posting Joely Fisher placed on Instagram, once again confirms that my instincts were right. To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children.

The Scream Queen actress took issue with her uncle’s claim of securing the star for Carrie. Lourd concluded her statement:

The people who knew and loved my mom at Disney and Lucasfilm have made this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor her legacy possible. This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I’m going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you.

Todd Fisher Responds to Billie Lourd's Claims

In response to his niece’s accusations , Todd Fisher spoke to ET , vehemently disagreeing with her statements. He stated that he took issue with her comments on every level and refuted the claim that his family had profited from the aftermath of Carrie Fisher’s death. Todd Fisher pointed out that he did an interview with 20/20 following the deaths of his sister and mother, Debbie Reynolds, but did not charge for it. He explained that he participated in the interview because he disagreed with the analysis that his mother had died of a broken heart, and he never profited from the interview. He told the outlet:

I did one 20/20 interview, and I didn't charge for that. I only did that because the pundits were making a big deal out of the fact that my mother died of a broken heart. And it was really annoying me because I didn't agree with that analysis.

Concluding his remarks, Todd Fisher expressed his belief that his late sister would have desired his presence at the event. He emphasized that throughout the release of the Star Wars films, he consistently served as her companion at the premieres, acting as her plus one. Todd concluded his statement by firmly stating that he is convinced there is “absolutely no way” that Carrie would not have wanted him to be there.

On Thursday, May 4th, 2023, Billie Lourd graciously accepted the posthumous accolade in Los Angeles on behalf of her beloved mother. She was joined by Mark Hamill (who said the honor was long overdue), Fisher's Star Wars co-star, who also delivered a heartfelt speech during the ceremony. Lourd affectionately referred to Hamill as her "space uncle," he described Fisher as remarkably wise, surpassing her years in wisdom right from the moment they first crossed paths.

Fisher’s siblings respected their niece’s wishes and did not attend the ceremony.

That basically breaks down the essential details of the ongoing drama within Carrie Fisher’s family. However, considering the statements made by the involved parties, it is evident that the situation remains unresolved. We will continue to keep our readers informed in the event of any further developments or updates.