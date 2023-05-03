Billie Lourd Explains Why Carrie Fisher's Siblings Weren't Invited To The Star Wars Actress' Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
Princess Leia is being posthumously honored for Star Wars Day.
Billie Lourd will be celebrating Star Wars Day this year by accepting her mother Carrie Fisher’s posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, over six years after the legendary actress died at the age of 60. Ahead of the event set to take place on May the 4th in Hollywood, California, Lourd has issued a statement explaining the honest reason behind Carrie Fisher’s three siblings not being invited to attend the dedication.
Earlier this week, Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, shared with TMZ that he was “intentionally omitted” from attending the late Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration. Then, on Wednesday morning, Fisher’s two sisters, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher, jointly shared on Instagram that their niece had “chosen not to include” them for “some bizarre, misguided reason.” Following these developments, Billie Lourd issued a statement, sharing her reasoning. As she explained:
In the statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), Billie Lourd shared that she decided to write the statement only because her aunts and uncle “publicly attacked” her and felt she needed to “publicly respond.” As Lourd shared, she is the one who didn’t invite them to the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and “they know why.”
Billie Lourd lost both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in just two days. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 at the UCLA Medical Center four days after experiencing a medical emergency while she was on a flight from London to Los Angeles during her book tour. Then on Dec. 28, 2016, Reynolds died at the age of 84 in Los Angeles.
In 2017, Joely Fisher published the memoir Growing Up Fisher: Musings, Memories and Misadventures, and in summer 2018, Todd Fisher published a memoir about his sister and mother called My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie. Lourd also continued with these words:
Billie Lourd has greatly kept her personal life private, though she has spoken about the impact her late mother has had on her a handful of times following her death. In a 2022 interview, ahead of her role in the rom-com Ticket to Paradise, she called Fisher “the funniest woman of all time,” and during the Star Wars’ actress’ recent birthday, she opened up about her grief to remind others they are “not alone.”
Since Carrie Fisher’s death, Billie Lourd has had two children with Austen Rydell, whom she married in 2022 and where she honored her late mother. As Lourd explained, she has “no relationship” with her mother's siblings, and given how they dealt with her death, she was uncomfortable with inviting them to this event. Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony will be streamed live on the Walk of Fame website while it happens on Thursday, May 4 at 11:30 a.m. PT.
All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor's Terminator 2 voice over.
