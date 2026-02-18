Adult Swim Is Giving Joe Pera A New Show With An SNL Vet Who Calls It 'Such A Dumb Idea,' So I'm Obviously All In

For nearly 25 years now, Adult Swim has been cooking up some of TV's weirdest and widlest fare, from Brak's shenanigans to Rick and Morty's...other kinds of shenanigans. Thankfully, the powers that be are reteaming with Joe Pera Talks With You's fan-beloved creator for a brand new series that hilariously sounds like it couldn't possibly make it past a single episode.

The title of the new project, to which Adult Swim has given the series greenlight, is My Two Cars, and if you think that’s the tip of the iceberg teasing a far-deeper premise, I’m not sure you actually understand the point of this story. It’s about a guy who owns two cars, and deals with the trials and tribulations that come with owning two cars. One has to wonder if the working title for the project was “A Guy And His Two Cars.”

More specifically the character at the heart of this tale bears the iconic name of Keith Asshole, and he doesn’t just own a PT Cruiser or a Mini-Cooper. This isn’t My One Car. Keith owns both of those bad boys, and you’re probably already breaking out in cold sweats just thinking about dealing with that, and the impossible task of choosing which one to drive on any given day. Plus, he lives in Ohio, so there's also that. Here's a quick first look at Keith and his vehicles.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

According to Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen, Joe Pera and co-creator Dan Licata are the ideal two creatives who can pull this project off. In his words:

Few shows (and fewer show runners) are courageous enough to explore life’s biggest questions. But Dan and Joe are more than brave enough to confront head-on the perplexity of which car to drive today.

We might as well call everyone up at the Nobel Prize factory and tell them to go home, because nothing will be worthy of receiving that honor after My Two Cars premieres. (I say all this with hyperbole, of course, but I also fully expect the show to be a 2026 highlight.)

Joe Pera has made quite a name for himself within the world of alt-comedy for his unique approach to both life and comedic delivery, and his thought-to-be-a-one-off "informercial" Joe Pera Talks You To Sleep was popular and well-received enough for the studio to produce a second one (Joe Pera Helps You Find the Perfect Christmas Tree) before opting in for a full series of hilariously quaint advice and calmly expressed guidance.

As mentioned, Pera's co-creator here is Dan Licata, who rocks one of the best mustaches of any TV creative. More pertinent to this project, he was a co-writer for the aforementioned Christmas tree informercial, as well as a writer on Joe Pera Talks with You. Licata was also part of the Saturday Night Live writing staff for Seasons 45-47, and then went on to write for Adult Swim's animated comedy Teenage Euthenasia. So he's versed in both short-form laughs as well as the Pera-specific aesthetic.

Here's the amusing way the duo commented on the series order, per the press release:

It's a simple premise with good characters and great cars. We appreciate Adult Swim allowing us to see such a dumb idea through into an entire season.

There are no dumb ideas, just dumb....uh....something or another. People, maybe. What day is it?

While waiting to hear more about the new show, check out one of my favorite segments below, featuring co-writer and co-star Conor O'Malley (who's also in some of the funniest I Think You Should Leave sketches opposite creator Tim Robinson).

The Perfect Egg Bite | Joe Pera Talks With You | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

At this point, My Two Cars doesn't have a release date carved into either of the vehicles' hoods just yet, but its quarter-hour episodes will likely arrive at some point in the 2026 TV schedule.