In The Lead Up To James Van Der Beek's Final Movie, The Gates' Cast Pays Tribute
Mason Gooding and Keith Powers shared their love for the late actor.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
In the week since James Van Der Beek’s tragic death, the tributes and love from celebrities and fans have been pouring in. However, now, as the release of his final film, The Gates, approaches on the 2026 movie schedule, his co-stars are paying tribute to him in loving ways.
This year, we’ll get to see the the Dawson’s Creek actor's last two projects. One of them is the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, which will be his final role. The other is the upcoming horror movie, The Gates, which will be his last film. Today, the trailer for that thrilling film came out, and most of the cast posted about it. Take a look:
In this movie, three friends played by Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers enter a gated community while trying to get around traffic, and then end up witnessing a murder. James Van Der Beek plays a pastor named Jacob, who seems a lot like a cult leader, and the three men are trying to both escape him and prove that he's the killer.
While Van Der Beek plays the bad guy in the movie, it's clear he was beloved on set. That was proven when Keith Powers posted the trailer on his Instagram, plugged the release date, and then closed out his caption with:
In the days since the actor passed away, a lot of love has poured in as celebrities paid tribute and donated to his GoFundMe. Others who were close to him, like Alfonso Ribeiro also penned emotional messages about their final moments with Van Der Beek.
His The Gates co-star, Mason Gooding, also posted about the actor right after his passing. Taking to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of this new movie, the Heart Eyes star used his caption to relay a life lesson he learned from working with James Van Der Beek:
Gooding led the post with an image of him and Van Der Beek high-fiving, and he followed that up with a bunch of photos that appear to have been taken on the set of The Gates.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All around, it’s been lovely to see the late performer’s castmates show love and support for him during this tragic time. It’s also made me very excited to see this movie.
While it’s sad to think about how this will be the final film we get to see James Van Der Beek in, I also feel lucky that we have a few projects from him to look forward to. Between The Gates and Elle, his last two projects seem like great ones. And we won’t have to wait long for them either. That’s because his last show, Elle, will hit Prime Video on July 1, and his final movie, The Gates, will premiere in select theaters on March 13.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.