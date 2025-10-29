The Nightmare Before Christmas Topped Disney+'s Charts Worldwide, Which I Think Backs Up My Long Held Opinion Of The Movie

Halloween is a time to watch the best horror movies, many of which aren't suitable for children. Fortunately, there's a great catalog of family-friendly Halloween shows and movies on streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription, and one of them has topped the charts worldwide. The Nightmare Before Christmas is number one on the streamer globally, and I'm so hype because it may just confirm a stance I've had for a long time.

While some may continue to wait and see if a prequel to the Disney movie is ever made, others are revisiting the classic, and according to some metrics, in pretty large numbers. Here are some more details on where the movie is doing best and how it supports my theory that it's the definitive movie for one holiday over the other.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Tops The Charts In Several Countries, And Is Number One Overall

A new report from FlixPatrol lists The Nightmare Before Christmas as the top movie on Disney+ worldwide. Surprisingly enough, Hocus Pocus is all the way down at No. 6, and Dia de los Muertos-centered movies The Book of Life and Coco are at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. The Jack Skellington-starring feature is also the top movie in Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, Canada, and Argentina.

Those shocked about Hocus Pocus might be from the United States, the U.K., or Ireland, because it tops the list in those countries, but only those three. Apparently, only a few countries like re-watching the movie like those of us in the States.

So, this all goes to prove that the side of The Nightmare Before Christmas debate I fall on is the correct one.

I Think This Confirms More People Consider The Nightmare Before Christmas A Halloween Movie Over A Christmas Film

CinemaBlend lists The Nightmare Before Christmas on its best Christmas movies of all time, but I respectfully disagree with that stance. In my mind, this movie has and always will be a great Halloween flick, thanks in large part to the plot.

More On The Nightmare Before Christmas

The whole gist of the story is that Jack, the Pumpkin King, fundamentally misunderstands what Christmas is all about and tries to do a Halloween version of it. The vibes are more spooky than whimsical, and I'll defend that take to the death.

That said, I'm not sure I'll have many people fighting me on that take with the streaming statistics shown here on Disney+. It seems like a fair few people enjoy watching The Nightmare Before Christmas around Halloween, but I'll have to check in to see who is watching closer to Christmas to be sure.

I will say, with the love pouring in for the 1993 movie, I would love to see Disney consider making a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas. I would especially love that because in this new era, Halloween feels hyped up even more than when I was a child. Maybe Jack could be overwhelmed by how big Halloween has gotten, or other holidays will try to step in to knock him down a peg after feeling overshadowed.

Now, going back to this debate, if you feel like The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie, you can stream it on Disney+. It will also still be there at Christmas time if you fall on the other (and wrong) side of this argument.