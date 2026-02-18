Sophie Turner And Kit Harington Kissing In Their New Movie Is All Steamy Until The Vomiting Noises Start

I always try to separate actors from the work I know them best for when I go to watch their latest work. However, sometimes it's really hard, especially when two performers who are known for the same project collaborate on something new. It turns out that is true for the actors sometimes, too, as proven by the vomiting noises Sophie Turner and Kit Harington made after having to kiss each other in their upcoming horror movie.

Now, after playing siblings in the Game of Thrones cast for eight seasons, there’s no question that Turner and Harington playing lovers in their new project on the 2026 movie schedule is a bit “weird for all of us,” as the Sansa Stark actress once put it. Now, that claim has been followed up by the footage of them having to kiss on the set of The Dreadful. Take a look at the clip ET posted:

As you can see in the behind-the-scenes footage of Turner and Harington’s gothic horror movie, when the take is happening, the two actors are being pros. They’re making out like their characters are supposed to. However, literally the second after “cut” is called they both make vomiting noises. Honestly, it's hilarious.

It also shows off what good actors they are, asThe Dreadful’s director Natasha Kermani said:

In this scene, Sophie and Kit had a big moment together that ended in a kiss — which they both joked they were totally dreading. When cameras rolled? Absolute pros. They nailed it and sold the magic. The second I yelled 'cut'… *poof* magic gone.

Considering Turner and Harington played siblings on Game of Thrones for so long, it tracks that they’d have absolutely no romantic chemistry off-screen. Plus, they’ve both been very open about how weird it's been for them to play lovers. In fact, The Staircase actress recalled an on-set moment a while ago where they were “both retching” after their first kissing scene on The Dreadful.

Adding to that, the Industry actor said that because Turner is taller than him, he had to stand on an apple box to kiss her. According to him, that also made things “slightly embarrassing.”

So, all around, this was not an ideal experience for anyone. However, the two actors are just that, actors, and they made it work. As the director stated, when the cameras were rolling, they had the chemistry, and they leaned into the steamy nature of the scene.

Although I do find it very funny that the second they weren’t working, they couldn’t keep it together. As a Game of Thrones fan, I’ll always think of them as Sansa Stark and Jon Snow first. So, seeing them play lovers in this horror movie is bound to be a little odd. However, like the actors, I too have to remember that this is all fiction, they’re not actually related in real life, and they’re very good at their jobs.

Therefore, while this scene led to vomiting noises behind the scenes, I’m sure that the steamy moment that happened before cut was called and plays into the film in a meaningful way.

Now, to see Sophie Turner and Kit Harington play lovers in this new horror movie, The Dreadful, you can catch it in theaters and on digital on March 20. To see them play siblings, you can stream Game of Thrones with an HBO Max subscription.