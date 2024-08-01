Aaron Taylor-Johnson Confirms His Kraven Muscles Are Still There In Post-28 Years Later Photos

It’s still an admittedly long wait for those of us anticipating the world of upcoming 2025 movies being upon us. Seeing as 28 Years Later’s release date causes director Danny Boyle’s legacy-quel to fall under that umbrella, the anticipation is even harder to bear for fans of that horror classic. Let’s face it, we need something to ease us into the wait. So why shouldn’t it be star Aaron Taylor-Johnson posting selfies to show that his Kraven the Hunter muscles haven’t left us, even in the apocalypse?

That’s exactly what’s happened, and it comes at a very reasonable time in Taylor-Johnson’s career. According to ScreenDaily , production on 28 Years Later has supposedly wrapped, which should leave The Fall Guy star with some time to kill. He already seems to be making the most of it, as he posted the following pair of selfies to his Instagram stories showing a rather surprising before and after:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Oh, how our Kick Ass hero has grown in recent times. That gym selfie is serious business, with the supposed frontrunner to play the lead in Bond 26 keeping his arms nice and swole for the folks at home to see. In fact, the only thing Taylor-Johnson seems to have lost is the long locks and beard in the "before" frame.

Which means that if there’s anything we really need to talk about, it’s the loss of these 28 Years Later-inspired hair choices. Now unless there’s a massive plot-based reason that The King’s Man star was given to rid himself of all that hair, I’m wondering if Aaron Taylor-Johnson actually makes it out of 28 Years Later alive?

With earlier reports stating that the supposedly Nia DaCosta-directed sequel was going to be filmed practically back to back with the first entry of the proposed trilogy, this unknown character has either taken his final bow once wrapped, or found a way to get himself a shave and a haircut in his chaotic and adventurous world.

There are plenty of questions surrounding this long-awaited horror movie in these early phases. Subjects like our theory on who Jodie Comer’s 28 Years Later character is , as well as how, when and why we’ll be seeing Cillian Murphy’s franchise return , still weigh heavily on the brains of fans who are ultimately just happy to see this flick finally happening.

But with what I’ve mentioned above in play, and three movies rumored to be on the table, this story is only going to become more mysterious as time goes on. In light of that reality, perhaps we should be thanking Aaron Taylor-Johnson for providing us all with those distracting gym selfies. It won't be too long before 28 Years Later starts the road to the apocalyptic future of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s creation, thanks to the first chapter being slated for release on June 20th, 2025.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors