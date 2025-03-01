'It Was Going To Be Accentuating Those Things We Prefer Everyone Not To See,’ But Demi Moore Was Game For Those Viral The Substance Scenes Anyway
Demi Moore fully committed to The Substance.
Demi Moore’s Golden Globe-winning turn in The Substance has redefined expectations, making waves in the 2025 awards season. The 2025 Oscar-nominated body horror film is packed with shocking transformations, but its most unsettling moment isn’t about gore—it’s about insecurity and self-doubt. The now-viral bathroom mirror scene has struck a nerve with audiences, and, during an interview, the G.I. Jane star explained why she embraced its raw intensity.
It was during a chat with CBS Mornings that Demi Moore opened up about the raw vulnerability required to bring some of the harder emotional scenes to life. As explained in a clip from the interview, which was shared to the talk show's official Instagram account, the veteran actress admitted that she knew from the start that the work wouldn’t be glamorous. The Ghost actress shared:
When it comes to some of the roles they choose, actors put themselves in positions that require them to be vulnerable. It goes without saying that this was definitely the case for the lead actress of this acclaimed horror film. The A Few Good Men alum acknowledged how difficult the aforementioned scene was to film, describing the physical and emotional toll of doing multiple takes until her face was raw. She continued:
With The Substance now available on the streaming service Mubi, Demi Moore’s fearless performance continues to generate serious awards buzz. With five Oscar nominations—an almost unheard-of feat for even the best horror movies—the film has cemented itself as a genre-defying force.
But beyond its shocking body horror, which some critics dubbed "go until you gag," Coralie Fargeat's film strikes a deeply personal chord, forcing audiences to confront the same insecurities that consume Elisabeth. And at the heart of it all is Demi Moore’s transformative performance, making every moment of psychological torment feel painfully honest.
The now-iconic bathroom mirror scene is a masterclass in acting. It perfectly showcases the kind of emotional rawness that elevates The Substance beyond just another scary movie. It’s an unsettling, deeply human moment that lingers long after the credits roll.
For those ready to experience the film for themselves, The Substance is now available to stream from the comfort of home—just in time for the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC this Sunday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Didn’t Have Anne Hathaway And Josh Hartnett Teaming Up For A Movie On My Bingo Card, But It Will Scratch My Colleen Hoover Itch (Since It Ends With Us 2 Looks Unlikely)
We Can Argue Over Whether Stunts Should Get Oscars All Day, But Did You Know There Are Some Great Categories That Used To Exist And Got Cut?