Critics Have Seen The Substance, And Many Are Calling Demi Moore’s ‘Go-Until-You-Gag’ Body Horror One Of The Year’s Best
This one's a talker, if you can stomach it.
When it comes to upcoming horror movies, one of this year’s best may be hitting theaters this weekend, with Demi Moore’s body horror flick The Substance causing quite a stir amongst critics since its premiere at Cannes. The actress bares it all in the movie, but Moore says it’s not about the nudity. In fact, The Substance’s trailer seems to show that we’re in for a sexy and disturbing masterpiece of sorts. But what are the critics saying? The experts are weighing in ahead of the film’s September 20 release on the 2024 movie calendar, so let’s allow them to tell us what we’re in for.
Starring alongside Demi Moore is Margaret Qualley, as the women play two sides of the same aerobics instructor. Moore is a recently fired 50-year-old named Elisabeth Sparkle, who begins injecting herself with a serum to create a younger, more perfect version of herself called Sue (Qualley). Obviously things won’t go as expected, but no need to spoil any plot here. Let’s get to the critics, with our own Eric Eisenberg saying in the CinemaBlend review of The Substance that this “engrossing, horrifying, hilarious and wild” experience is a must-see for anyone who can stomach it. He gives it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and writes:
James Mottram of GamesRadar gives the film 4 out of 5 stars, saying that Demi Moore, specifically, shines in what is possibly a career-best performance with plenty to say and “fountains” of blood. In Mottram’s words:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire has all the adjectives when describing this “go-until-you-gag epic,” saying that anyone with the stomach to sit through this “audacious, insanely gross” movie will enjoy one the most sickly entertaining theatrical experiences of the year. The critic gives it an A-, and continues:
Bill Goodykoontz of the Arizona Republic also calls it one of the best movies of the year, as he lauds Demi Moore’s fearless performance and writer/director Coralie Fargeat's accomplishment in making something that’s “hard to watch, impossible to turn away from.” The critic rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Meanwhile, Slate’s Dana Stevens went into The Substance game for the feminist horror and commentary on aging and beauty. However, after the 140-minute runtime, Stevens seemingly felt beaten over the head with the same message over and over in increasingly raunchy fashion. In the critic’s words:
The majority of the feedback has been positive, as The Substance is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a current 89% from nearly 150 critics’ opinions. Love it or hate it, this movie seems bound to be a talker, and if you want to be a part of that conversation, check this one out when it hits theaters Friday, September 20.
