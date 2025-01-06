I’m Adoring All The Love Demi Moore And Bruce Willis’ Daughters Are Sending The Actress After Her Golden Globes Win

If they had an award for the best Awards Speech – well, it would be self-indulgent. But still, I’d hand it to Demi Moore for the speech she gave following her victory at the 2025 Golden Globes for her spectacular and fearless performance in The Substance. Moore used her time at the podium to apply some of the film’s lessons regarding aging in the film industry to the idea of receiving an award , and got emotional as she spoke about a producer who once told her she’d merely be remembered as a “popcorn” actress, and not one worthy of acting an statue. Jokes on them. As emotional as that was, I find that I’m overwhelmed now by the love and support Moore is receiving from her family, specifically the daughters she shares with the Hollywood legend, Bruce Willis.

Demi Moore has been incredibly vocal about how close she and her family members have become in the wake of Bruce Willis’s aphasia and FTD diagnosis, coming together during the holidays to lean on one another during difficult times. Sunday night, however, was focused on Moore, who played an aging actress tempted into trying a “get young quick” drug, then paying the price for her sins. Moore triumphed at the Golden Globes, and in an incredibly sweet Instagram reel , Scout Willis captured the moment her mother’s name was announced:

The excitement over the win was palpable, and is sold even further by the caption Rumer put on the post, as she stated:

GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved

As with most awards pundits paying attention to the Golden Globes – for reasons not associated with the fashion , or the friendships – Scout’s sister Rumer posted her own IG story where she screamed her mom’s name out a bunch of times, and then shared the sentiment we all were thinking as she claimed this was the first step toward an eventual Oscar nomination for Demi Moore and The Substance.

It damn well better be. The strange thing about a movie like Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance is that it’s not typical Oscar bait. It’s hard-R genre filmmaking, with an unapologetically gross third act that’s necessary to convey the ultimate themes of the movie, but can make the film a tough recommendation for casual moviegoers . But it’s absolutely a ride that’s worth taking, particularly if you have a strong stomach, and an unusual sense of humor.

Watch Demi Moore’s complete acceptance speech from the Golden Globes:

