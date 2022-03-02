Bullet Train Trailer Has Brad Pitt Kicking A Whole Lotta Ass At High Speed

Brad Pitt has spent his career playing a shockingly vast array of characters in films of wildly different genres, to varying degrees of success – but action has never really been one of his big specialties. He certainly has some experience, having made movies like Doug Liman's Mr. And Mrs. Smith and Marc Forster's World War Z, but ass-kicking has not ever been considered a prominent part of his oeuvre.

That may change following the release of this action-packed debut trailer for David Leitch's Bullet Train, which sees Pitt kicking a lotta ass at high speed, while never forgetting to hydrate. As Sony has now dropped our first look at the ensemble action-comedy, the actor gets to flash his comedy muscles alongside some seriously impressive moves.

Based on the book by Kôtarô Isaka, the new thriller transports audiences to Japan where a mysterious group of passengers are riding a bullet train. A big part of what makes them mysterious is the fact that they are all assassins on their way to execute a specific mission – but the twist is that, unbeknownst to them, all of their jobs are actually interconnected. Let's hope Brad Pitt's upcoming movie slate gives him a little more of a breather, because Bullet Train sounds absolutely insane.

Naturally, Brad Pitt stars as the lead of the film, playing a character who goes by the moniker Ladybug, and he is surrounded by an outrageously talented cast that includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, and Sandra Bullock (which means we are getting two Bullock/Pitt moves in 2022 thanks to the latter's cameo in the upcoming The Lost City).

When your trailer opens with a gag involving Brian Tyree-Henry and Brad Pitt trading barbs while fighting in the quiet car, you’ve kind of said all you need to about what your film’s tone is going to include. As if that wasn't enough, the entire reel ends with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Pitt pausing their fight, as an employee of the train wheels by with snacks and drinks. You can't blame Brad Pitt's Ladybug for grabbing one of those sparkling waters, as knowing he performed most of his own stunts in Bullet Train sounds like thirsty work

Bullet Train has taken a pretty long time getting here, as production on the film began all the way back in October 2020, but now it is finally almost here. The movie is set up to be one of the big tentpole blockbusters of the upcoming summer season, and it will be arriving on the big screen everywhere on July 15. To learn more about all of the other features that are set to be released in what remains of the calendar year – both streaming and theatrical – our 2022 Movie Release Schedule is waiting for you.