Adam Sandler Stopped A Stand-Up Show To Ensure An Audience Member's Medical Scare Was Handled, And Props To The Sandman

Adam Sandler has been known for making us laugh in his best movies and leaving us astonished by the serious roles he’s nailed . But there’s more to the Uncut Gems star than being a barrel of laughs. It's time to give props to The Sandman, as he stopped his stand-up show to ensure an audience member who was experiencing a health scare received medical attention.

The 50 First Dates actor’s ongoing stand-up tour I Missed You is seven shows deep; it started in Vancouver last Thursday and will conclude in Denver on December 12th. During Adam Sandler’s performance at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Wednesday, a fan posted a viral TikTok of The Sandman making sure a fan who was experiencing a health scare got the medical attention they needed. Take a look at the remarkable video down below.

In the video, you can hear Adam Sandler on stage directing the medical staff bringing out a stretcher to the fan who was in trouble. Sources at the show told TMZ that the man facing the medical scare was suffering from dehydration. The Mr. Deeds star told his audience to “hang in there” during the pause. After two minutes, Sandler still wanted to make sure that everyone was okay before he continued with his stand-up.

TikTokers all commented how impressed they were with the comedy actor. One person called him “one of the most humble wholesome actors rare,” and another said, “We should all aspire to be a little more like Adam Sandler.” I can’t argue with that, as it takes a lot of heart to interrupt your performance to put your fans' safety first.

How a celebrity handles concert fans in distress can affect their reputation, for better or for worse. Travis Scott faced controversy after not stopping his Astroworld Concert when eight people were killed . After that tragedy, a number of celebrities have been keeping an eye on what’s happening in the audience, like when Billie Eilish stopped her concert to help a fan with asthma . Taylor Swift also stopped her performance of “Bad Blood” after witnessing a security guard intervene with a fan. While it may be a performer’s job to give a good show, it’s also important for them to make sure their audience members are in good spirits physically and mentally while at the venue.

While Adam Sandler may be doing his stand-up tour now, he’s got plenty of upcoming film projects to entertain us with. Coming to the Netflix movie schedule next year, Sandler will go to space in Spaceman playing an astronaut who turns to a creature for help to put his life back together after being sent to the edge of the galaxy. He also plans on collaborating with his Uncut Gems directors for another movie . While the Netflix actor’s role and the plot of the film are kept under wraps for now, I’m confident this trio will deliver another hit.