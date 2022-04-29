Someone Call Julia Fox, Because Uncut Gems’ Adam Sandler And The Safdies Are Doing Another Movie Together

Uncut Gems proved Adam Sandler could do more than comedy if given the right role. He received rave reviews and some Oscar buzz, although that eventually turned into a snub. The crime thriller also put the spotlight on Julia Fox. The chemistry between Sandler and Uncut Gems directors the Safdies worked well for both parties. After the tremendous success of the film, it appeared they are reuniting for an Uncut Gems follow-up.

The Hubie Halloween actor spilled to Entertainment Weekly that a new movie is in the works. The comedic actor admitted he will do another film with the directing duo. While the movie news was exciting, he didn’t give any further details. So, it’s unknown what the project will be, who Sandler will play, or when it will start production. At this point, the film appears to be in the development stage so viewers can expect to hear something about it in the future.

The only question now is whether his co-star Julia Fox is in the mix? Since appearing in the 2019 film, Fox has blown up through various means, including her short-lived relationship with Kanye West. Despite their break-up, the actress has continued to defend her ex. She is currently working on a book with those debunked rumors of joining the Real Housewives of New York, which could turn into a possibility as Bravo is in the middle of rebooting the show. So bringing her on board might give the new film serious buzz.

Playing gambling addict Howard Ratner was one of the comedian’s best performances within the last decade. Of course, Fox played his employee and mistress Julia in the acclaimed film. Being lovers in the film gave the audience palpable chemistry you rarely see in an Adam Sandler film. Maybe the new project will see everyone, including Idina Menzel and Lakeith Stanfield, reunite to recreate that magic. Hopefully, audiences will see them go the comedic route or tackle another serious drama. The possibilities are endless at this point.

It might be a while before the untitled film can come together. The SNL alum just wrapped up Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston. He has more upcoming movies in 2022, including the sci-fi drama Spacemen and the sports drama Hustle. While his supposed “arrogance” may have cost him a well-deserved Oscar nomination, the film did push his career in a new direction.

If you want to revisit Adam Sandler's acclaimed performance, you can get a Netflix subscription to watch Uncut Gems.