Travis Scott Breaks Silence After 8 People Were Killed At Astroworld Concert

A day after eight people died and hundreds more were injured during his Astroworld performance, Travis Scott broke his silence and addressed what happened. The popular musician released both a written statement and a video saying he was “devastated” about the tragedy. He also thanked the emergency personnel and said the police have his full support as they investigate what happened and work to identify everyone impacted.

The written statement was posted on his Twitter yesterday evening and is pretty formal. He touches a little on his own feelings but mostly thanks the various organizations that assisted and says he’s supporting the investigation by Houston PD. You can read the statement in full below...

I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my full support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.

In addition to the above statement, Travis Scott also released a video on his Instagram story. In it, the musician talks for about a minute and a half, repeatedly rubbing his head and seeming shocked and overwhelmed by the enormity of what happened. He talks about always wanting to leave his fans with a positive experience and being “devastated” the opposite happened here. You can watch the video below…

It will likely take months or even years to figure out exactly what happened, but some of the basic facts have come into focus over the last day and a half. Prior to the Astroworld concert in Houston, dozens or perhaps even hundreds of fans broke through a VIP entrance and entered the venue illegally. When Travis Scott hit the stage that night, a sea of fans all pushed forward, which seems to have trapped some people against barricades and pushed others to the ground. The mass of people in such a confined space also caused others to pass out. There also may have been someone in the crowd who injected people with an unknown substance, which may have increased the confusion and frenzy.

Emergency personnel worked to try and provide medical attention to the injured, but the concert reportedly continued for thirty-seven minutes after police declared it a mass casualty event, which made it very difficult to reach those who needed help. Videos have even circulated of fans appearing to jump on an ambulance as it was trying to get through. Exactly what Travis Scott himself and organizers knew about what was happening in the crowd will no doubt be a major topic of conversation and investigation.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this horrible tragedy. We owe it to all of them to figure out exactly what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.