Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold On Working With Steven Spielberg And The Key Piece Of Advice The Filmmaker Gave Him
Steven Spielberg and James Mangold worked very closely together on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Making a brand new Indiana Jones movie was going to be a significant undertaking for everybody involved no matter who those people were. But for James Mangold, the pressure had to be significant, as he took over the director's chair from Steven Spielberg. Luckily, while Spielberg may not have been the director, he was apparently always available to Mangold proving his opinions and offering some key advice to Mangold about just how to make an Indiana Jones movie.
Speaking with SiriusXM, James Mangold spoke about the working relationship that he had with Steven Spielberg, who continued to work as the producer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny after making the decision that he wouldn’t have the time to direct the already long-delayed film. Mangold said one of the big pieces of advice had to do with how to shoot and edit the film, keeping the pace moving by making the movie as if it were a feature-length movie trailer. Mangold explained…
Having re-watched the Indiana Jones movies streaming recently in anticipation of the new movie, I can understand exactly what he’s talking about. There is very little “downtime” in these movies, as Indy’s adventure takes him from one set piece to the next. It certainly works to keep the audience engaged, and Mangold apparently embraced this idea very strongly.
But that one piece of advice was hardly the only advice that Steven Spielberg gave to James Mangold. In fact, it sounds like Spielberg provided so much advice that it would be impossible to include all of it. Mangold talked about the frequency with which the two would talk, with Spielberg giving his thoughts while the script was in development, and while Dial of Destiny was shooting. Mangold continued…
But it turns out that Steven Spielberg’s advice still didn’t even stop there, in fact, the way James Mangold sees it, Spielberg’s advice on filmmaking started when he started to watch the director’s films. So in fact, Spielberg has been offering advice since Mangold was a teenager. As Mangold said…
When Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters next week, I guess we’ll see just how well James Mangold learned from Steven Spielberg.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey