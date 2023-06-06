After 3 Years And 4 Months, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Has Wrapped, See How The Director Celebrated

It has been a long road for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie, simply called Mission: Impossible 7 at the time, was set to begin filming all the way back in February 2020. Needless to say, a lot happened and things got delayed. The Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One release date is now set for July 12, 2023, and finally, after all this time, a month before launch, the movie is officially complete.

Writer/Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram to announce to fans worldwide that the post-production process is officially complete. While we're a little over a month from the film's official release date, the movie is ready for its premiere. The blockbuster had a journey quite unlike any other, it's been more than four years since the movie was announced and more than three since it first tried to start filming. One can imagine McQuarrie is thrilled to be done and he thanked the cast and crew for their hard work, as well as the friends and family of all those involved for supporting the team during this seemingly impossible mission.

Italy was the first country in Europe to see a significant hit from what would eventually become a global pandemic. As such a planned shoot in Venice for Mission: Impossible 7 had to be scrapped when the city went into lockdown literally the day before filming was set to start. The movie would then sit in limbo, along with every other movie production, for several months.

When production would finally get underway, things would move very slowly. The film was working under very strict covid protocols, which resulted in Dead Reckoning needing to shut down production due to more than one covid outbreak. Mission: Impossible would also see delays whenever it needed to change locations, as there were frequently necessary quarantine periods when entering different nations. This slow process would see Mission: Impossible delayed again and again with its release date continually pushed back.

The end result was that Mission: Impossible -Dead Reckoning Part One took more than a year to actually complete filming, and that was, of course, before production then began on Dead Reckoning Part Two. Odds are the post-production process has taken a bit longer than it might otherwise have because director Christopher McQuarrie has been doing double duty filming the next movie while guiding post-production on this one.

Mission: Impossible 7 will now hit theaters just shy of two years after its originally scheduled release date of July 23, 2021. That two years may have felt even longer for those that were in the middle of it, but it will likely make the actual premiere of the movie next month that much sweeter. Fans have been waiting a long time for this, and the movie is finally ready.