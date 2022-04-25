After A Mean Girls Fan Pointed Out An Illogical Spring Fling Line, One Actress Shared A+ Behind-The-Scenes Anecdote

It has been over 15 years since Tina Fey graced us with her screenwriting talent for the quotable and memorable Mean Girls. You may think you’re a fan of the hit high school comedy if you know every line of the movie, you celebrate Mean Girls Day annually on October 3rd, and incorporate “fetch” into your everyday vocabulary. But, have you noticed the flaw of this one line in the Spring Fling scene when Cady points out that Emma Gerber’s hairstyle must have taken hours? Well, one fan has. After one fan noted the illogicality of that one spring fling line, the Emma Gerber actress herself shares one behind-the-scenes anecdote from this moment.

During the Spring Fling scene, Cady Heron’s Spring Fling Queen speech involved pointing out that “everyone looks like royalty” at the dance, including Emma Gerber whose hairstyle “must’ve taken hours.” On Twitter, one fan pointed out that they didn’t think that hairstyle took hours. The Mean Girls actress, Jan Caruana, shared how long her hair process really took.

At first it took about 25 minutes. Then I got sent to set and the director said "that doesn't look like it took hours." So I was sent back to hair and they stuck some flowers in it and I got sent back again. So in total... Maybe one hour. https://t.co/po33ynsaMoApril 23, 2022 See more

And here I thought I noticed everything about Mean Girls backward and forwards. This moment reminds me of the time when a fan shared their own trivia about how many questions Luke Skywalker has asked throughout the Star Wars series. It takes a real dedicated fan to see what others overlook after watching the same movie so many times.

Jan Caruana's character Emma Gerber was one of the students of North Shore High School who was part of the clique of "girls who eat their feelings." Despite thinking of Plastics girl Regina George as "flawless," she still had no problem calling her a "fat-ass" as she bumped into her in the cafeteria. Her character is an example of someone who may not have been one of the popular girls in high school, but she was still recognized by Cady in the end for being beautiful in her own way. I can picture this character coming back in a possible Mean Girls reunion movie as fabulous and successful as ever to teach her high school enemies a thing or two.

It turns out that there is a number of Mean Girls trivia that is about as hilarious as the actual movie. For example, that time a cocktail wiener was inserted into Amy Phoeler’s bra in order for the dog to chew on her nipple . Or the time Tina Fey “made fetch happen” by sitting with a group of neighborhood teens trying to understand slang. You can even thank Amy Phoeler for the Kevin G rap being as entertaining as it was. Doesn’t learning about behind-the-scenes facts make you want to watch your favorite movie all over again for the thousandth time?