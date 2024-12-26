After Alec Baldwin’s Rust Case Was Dropped He Shared Sweet Family Video From Christmas

Alec Baldwin has had a long and wildly successful career in TV and film, although there's been some controversy surrounding him in recent years. While 30 Rock continues to be re-watched for those with a Peacock subscription, there's been a long legal saga surrounding the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. And after Baldwin’s Rust criminal case was dropped he shared a sweet family video from Christmas.

The Rust incident put a spotlight on gun safety on sets, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Rees was sentenced to prison for her part on Hutchins' death. While Baldwin faced his own criminal trial, he got a major legal victory when Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced they were withdrawing their appeal in his case. Baldwin didn't make any reference to this when posting on Instagram, instead offering a glimpse into his family's Christmas celebration. Check t out below:

Ok, that was pretty cute. There's something universally enjoyable about a burp joke, and especially when a kid is involved. And the audio includes Baldwin's signature laugh, indicating he was tickled. I mean, who doesn't have to burp after eating during the holidays?

News of Baldwin's case being dismissed broke on Christmas Eve, and one has to assume that it added his holiday joy. Prosecutor Kari Morrissey issued a statement (via USA Today) along with the case being dropped, which reads:

This has always been about seeking justice for Halyna Hutchins. We regret that Mr. Baldwin will not be held accountable for the role he played in the death of Halyna Hutchins and as we withdraw the appeal, we do so with the hope that the outstanding lawsuits bring some measure of justice to the family of Halyna Hutchins.

That was definitely a clear message. Although since the justice system has played its course, it seems Baldwin may be in the clear for any criminal cases brought against him related to safety on the Rust set.

In the time since Hutchins' death, the 66 year-old Beetlejuice has been fairly synonymous with what happened on the set of Rust. Video from the set showed him even speaking with Hutchins prior to the incident. And since he was both an an actor and producer on the project, there were plenty of people holding his feet to the fire over what happened.

It remains to be seen if Rust ever finishes filming, although that was seemingly the plan. The tragedy has inspired folks like The Rock to ban real fire arms from their sets, in hopes of making it a safer place for all. It remains to be seen what happens with any civil lawsuits Baldwin might still be facing related to Rust. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.