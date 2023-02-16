Alec Baldwin Will Continue Filming Rust, Despite Manslaughter Charge

Tragedy struck the set of Rust in October 2021 when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after a prop gun misfire at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. An investigation regarding the incident took hold and the film's production was effectively stalled. Following the investigation recently coming to an end, and Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed being officially charged with involuntary manslaughter , Rust is set to soon resume production, and Baldwin is involved.

Alec Baldwin is set to resume filming Rust as one of the movie’s lead actors along with serving as a producer on the project this spring. In a press release (via E! News ), it was announced that many of the original crew members are set to finish their job on the western along with some new additions, including the late Halyna Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, now serving as an additional executive producer.

Two safety officers have additionally been added to the production, along with the message that “Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set.” During the incident that killed Hutchins, Baldwin thought he was handling a “cold gun,” but a live bullet struck her, leading to her death.

An investigation regarding the death on the Rust set concluded on January 31, when it was announced that Alec Baldwin and the movie’s armorer had been charged for the incident. Additionally, as it was announced last week, Baldwin may also face an additional charge called “firearm enhancement” due to a new law being passed as a result of the incident.

Following last month’s announcement that Baldwin was going to be charged with involuntary manslaughter, it was reported that the actor was “leaning” on his wife Hilaria and trying to focus on their kids during the difficult time. Baldwin was “distraught” by the decision, as it comes after he has been fired from multiple jobs due to the incident and was hit with multiple lawsuits due to what happened. Rust itself also faced maximum fines for the incident.

Rust’s writer/director Joel Souza called returning to the movie “bittersweet,” whilst also sharing his commitment to completing the movie over a year after the incident. The filmmaker also stated that “every effort” on resuming the production will be “devoted” to honoring the legacy of the late cinematographer.