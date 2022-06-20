After Amber Heard Claimed Evidence Was Suppressed In Trial, Johnny Depp's And Her Spokesperson Exchange Words
By Corey Chichizola published
Amber Heard claims that key evidence would have changed the defamation trial opposite Johnny Depp.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle lasted for years, although it seems like things have the potential to finally quiet down for the former couple. The verdict in Virginia came down hard against Heard, who was gound guilty on 3 counts of defamation and tasked with paying her ex a whopping $10 million. And after Heard claimed evidence was suppressedin the trial, Depp’s representation and her spokeperson have changed words.
While the defamation case’s verdict was revealed weeks ago, the discourse surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial continues. This is partly thanks to both Depp’s lawyers and Heard herself participating in televised interviews about the proceedings in court. During this the Aquaman actress put a focus on evidence that couldn’t be included, namely her therapist’s notes which reportedly include a detail description of her abuse. In response, a spokesperson for Depp issued a statement to Law & Crime which reads:
Well, there you have it. It looks like Johnny Depp’s team isn’t giving the claims given by Amber Heard too much weight. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was the victor in court, with the jury having to come to a unanimous decision in the case. But Heard’s still has the potential to try and appeal the decision.
For their part, Amber Heard’s team responded to the statement given by Johnny Depp and company. What’s more, they suggest that Depp should do his own televised interview on the subject, possibly by the same journalist. As the response reads,
Clearly the tension are still high for the legal teams of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, despite the defemation trial coming to an end. The stakes are certainly still very high for the Aquaman actress, with her lawyer previously admitting she didn’t have a way to pay the $10 million that was ordered by the court. While Depp could potentially decide not to persue this sum, although I doubt their representation’s exchange is helping those odds.
Of course, Johnny Depp might be too busy to do a TV interview with Savannah Guthrie, as he’s been keeping busy with gigs as as guitarist. In fact, he wasn’t even in court as the defamation verdict was revealed.
Johnny Depp recently started booking new movie roles again, while Amber Heard an be seen in Aquaman 2 on March 17th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
