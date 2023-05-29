Johnny Depp's Ankle Injury Looks Like Bad News For His Hollywood Vampires Band

Johnny Depp 's artistic career continues to move ahead full steam thanks to both the actor’s return to making movies, as well as touring with his supergroup Hollywood Vampires. Unfortunately, the latter pursuit looks like it’s taken a bit of a turn, as a fractured ankle Depp recently suffered has become bad news for the band.

Announcing the injury through the Hollywood Vampires’ official Instagram account, the band that also includes members Tommy Henriksen, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry has had to postpone a part of its US tour dates. Shows originally planned throughout this week have now been moved to July, as per the band’s statement seen below:

Johnny Depp’s band announced their current tour last fall , with earlier dates sending the lads throughout Europe. This next leg was set to be a stateside homecoming, which would have undoubtedly been a great way to start the summer season. Alas, the Hollywood Vampires will have to wait for a while before their entire group can tear it up on stage for their U.S. fans.

This tour has been a bright spot in Johnny Depp’s post-trial life , right alongside promoting films like Jeanne du Barry and preparing for his first directing gig in years, the Al Pacino-starring biopic Modi . Then there’s the fact that Depp signed a $20 million deal with Dior , restoring him as the spokesperson for their fragrance, Dior Sauvage.

It all adds up to what some would call a comeback story, and though it may not be a huge setback, the actor's personal injury is a stumbling block he's not particularly fond of. Depp’s personal social media account aaw him share such a sentiment through this apology to his fans, courtesy of his Instagram Stories:

My Dear Friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time. To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston, and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!! Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect… J.D. x

It’s unfortunate that this hiccup has prevented the Hollywood Vampires’ tour from progressing as planned, but at least there’s already news about makeup dates for those who were about to rock. Injuries aside, you can tell that the former Pirates of the Caribbean star is ready to get back to work yet again, despite what the doctor’s orders may have him currently doing. Surely once Johnny Depp gets the all-clear, he’ll be jamming on stage as he intended to, with the crowds all ready to welcome him back.