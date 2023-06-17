Is Johnny Depp In His 'Comeback' Era? The Actor Has Thoughts

Johnny Depp , the renowned actor known for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and more, has opened up about his challenges during his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The six-week case was a televised courtroom circus that included screaming fans and therapy alpacas . Still, the Alice in Wonderland star emerged victorious, winning all three of his defamation claims and was awarded over $10 million in damages. Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three countersuit claims and received $2 million. After a three-year hiatus, Depp is starring in his first lead role and recently shared his thoughts on fans labeling this as his "comeback" era.

While attending this year's Cannes Film Festival to promote his latest film, Jeanne du Barry, the 60-year-old sat down for an interview with Hollywood Authentic, which was later shared on Instagram . Reflecting on his return to Cannes for this year's screenings and events, he described the moment as beautiful and initially exposed. He also questioned the notion that the historical drama is being hailed as his "comeback" film, saying:

You call it whatever you want. Make it whatever you want. Comeback usually... I mean, you have to go away to come back. [Laughs] I didn’t go nowhere. Maybe, I was not thought of or looked at, or allowed to be looked at…

Johnny Depp was asked if he experienced any satisfaction returning to Cannes, with his first film to be released after his contentious defamation trial with his ex. With a smile, he acknowledged there was. The actor admitted:

Yes, there is... Because, at the beginning of this difficult period, it felt like hitting rock bottom. You can hit rock bottom countless times, but if you're fortunate enough to find the basement, you'll be alright, you know?

Despite facing challenging times, the 21 Jump Street alum doesn't hold grudges or harbor bitterness. He emphasizes that he gained valuable insights from this difficult period, elaborating:

There were a lot of things going on, but, man, you know, running between all of those raindrops, you learn so much, and so much to the degree where even the idea of bitterness, or hatred or anything. Why hate, man? It’s an expensive emotion. Hating requires a fuck load of caring. I’d rather not.

Jeanne Du Barry made a grand entrance amid the Cannes Film Festival's opening night, captivating the audience, who gave it a thunderous seven-minute standing ovation. However, critics had a mixed response to Johnny Depp's film . The movie follows the journey of a working-class woman portrayed by (lead actress and director) Maïwenn, who finds herself rising to the coveted role of the final official mistress of King Louis XV. Depp plays the role of the beloved French ruler. While the release date for this period piece is yet to be announced, it's highly anticipated to be a part of the exciting schedule of 2023 new movie releases .