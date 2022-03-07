After Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones 5 Wraps, Director James Mangold Addresses Fans’ Trailer Questions

Filming recently wrapped on the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, and while producer Frank Marshall celebrated by posting a very cool hat he owns (and making many Indy fans rather jealous), director James Mangold used the opportunity to update interested parties on when we might get an official trailer, image, or even a title treatment. Now that the film has been shot, there should be more than enough footage available to cut together a teaser for the next (last?) Indiana Jones movie. But according to Mangold, we might want to settle in and be patient, because it isn’t coming any time soon. The director Tweeted :

Although I've been cutting while shooting, I officially start editing INDY today! To all those asking about trailers and teasers, still drops and first looks and other peeks or sneaks, this is the right place to look for info, but just a bit too soon. Be well and be patient!March 7, 2022 See more

If we had to guess the timing of a trailer drop for Indiana Jones 5, we’d place it closer to the one-year countdown for the release of the film. Because all sorts of schedule shuffles have meant that fans will have to wait until June 30, 2023 to see the as-yet-untitled Indiana Jones 5… and that’s IF that date holds. The movie faced a number of hiccups during production, caused by injuries to leading man Harrison Ford , and the tragic death of a crew member while the movie was filming in Morocco. But at this stage of production, filming is complete, so James Mangold can head into the edit and assemble his final cut… barring any need for reshoots to clean up anything he’s missing.

At this stage in the game, almost everything about Indiana Jones 5 outside of the casting is a mystery. An absence of facts have led to wild speculation, including the idea that Indiana Jones 5 might send the famed archaeologist to space . For now, we believe that Nazis are somehow involved in the plot , and the action will take place in the 1960s, taking into account Harrison Ford’s actual age as the character, and possibly tying into the space race that consumed America during that decade.