Looks Like Harrison Ford Is Back On The Indiana Jones 5 Set After Injuring Himself

Indiana Jones 5, which is set to close the book on the iconic film series, is currently in production ahead of its 2022 release. Filming originally kicked off this past June, and the cast and crew have apparently been hard at work since then. Unfortunately, the project did experience a setback when lead actor Harrison Ford injured himself a few weeks into the shoot. But now, it appears the beloved star is back on the set and mixing it up with one of the film’s other big actors.

The 79-year-old Harrison Ford sustained a shoulder injury in late June while rehearsing a fight scene. At the time, Disney released a statement confirming the situation and noting that production would continue with schedule changes applied as needed. Indiana Jones 5 is currently shooting in Sicily, which is where Daily Mail captured snapshots of Ford back in action. The images not only show him back to work but also in his iconic leather jacket.

The man behind Dr. Henry Jones (Jr.) was joined by another on the set. The news site also captured a few pics of Mads Mikkelsen, who was seen riding the back of a golf cart, presumably on his way to shoot a scene. The 55-year-old star was sporting a smooth grey suit and was seen holding a panama hat that likely completes the look. Although Mikkelsen’s character has yet to be revealed, his attire would suggest that he could be playing a villain of sorts. It would be a perfect fit, especially when you consider the notable big-screen antagonists he has portrayed (or will play).

Based on the photos, it would seem that Harrison Ford is doing well following his months-long break from shooting. The seasoned performer has experienced his fair share of on-set injuries over the years but, seeing as he’s approaching 80, many fans were concerned. Shortly after the incident, updates seemed to indicate that the injury was more serious than originally reported. Though Ford was later seen out and about, with a sling, just a few weeks later.

Director James Mangold and his team seem to be taking the necessary precautions to keep him safe, though. This even includes going to some wild lengths to get the actor’s stunts done. So fans needn’t worry themselves too much about his well-being.

Believe it or not, the Star Wars alum’s injury wasn’t the first time Indiana Jones 5 made headlines during its shoot. The production previously caused a stir when it was filming in East London, thanks to a homeowner renting out his place for filming. His neighbors didn’t take too kindly to this move, though, as the presence of the large crew and vehicles apparently made it difficult for residents to get in and out of their narrow street.

Plot details on the highly-anticipated movie are scarce at this point. At the very least, set photos appear to hint at flashbacks featuring a young Indy, who may be facing off with the Nazis again. What we do know for sure is that Disney and Lucasfilm have assembled a strong cast. Joining Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Toby Jones.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get some official updates on the film. It’s still, however, just great to know that its lead is back and apparently doing well. The star still has plenty of fight in him, and he’s sure to send off his famed adventurer with a bang.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.