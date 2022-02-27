Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones 5 Has Wrapped, See How James Mangold And His Producer Celebrated

The Harrison Ford-led Indiana Jones 5 is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, so it’s no surprise that many fans have been closely checking for updates on James Mangold’s film. Just a few days ago, producer Frank Marshall revealed that production was in the “home stretch.” Well, it would seem the cast and crew have made it though, as both Mangold and Marshall have confirmed that principal photography has been completed. With this, both found apt ways to celebrate the milestone.

The two creatives both took to Twitter to announce the end of filming this weekend. James Mangold marked the occasion with a cheeky post. In it, he used an iconic still to signify the end of the shoot and the beginning of post-production. Check out the post down below:

And so begins the first day after the storm.. pic.twitter.com/nb0jnHIeecFebruary 27, 2022 See more

The image is from the third act of 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, during which the Ark of the Covenant kills and consumes René Belloq and his army of Nazis. I couldn’t think of a better way for the director to commemorate this achievement. However, I must say that Frank Marshall comes close with his Twitter post. In it, he shared a photo of a sweet production cap and a brief caption. (And now, I really wish I had one of those caps myself.) See for yourself:

That's a wrap!!! #indianajones pic.twitter.com/pQRTw0oOXxFebruary 27, 2022 See more

This has to be a particularly auspicious moment for the veteran producer who has been with the franchise since before Steven Spielberg even started rolling on Raiders. Though his and the director’s posts are relatively subdued, it wouldn’t be surprising to think that both are incredibly pleased with the work they’ve done.

The Indy film, which has yet to have its official title announced, has seen its fair share of ups and downs since it kicked off filming with Harrison Ford back in June 2021. A few weeks into production, Ford suffered a shoulder injury and had to step back from production for several months. Around the same time of the injury, the shoot generated complaints from homeowners while filming occurred in an East London neighborhood. And by July, a crew member had also sustained an injury while filming a chase sequence. Thankfully, though, the drama began to subside by early November.

Amid the shoot, fans had a number of questions about the upcoming action/adventure flick. Not much was revealed in the way of heavy spoilers, though a few small details did leak. For example, it would appear that the movie will utilize some familiar villains. And from a filmmaking standpoint, fans also learned that James Mangold and co. were going to some wild lengths to get Harrison Ford’s stunts done.

It’s going to be a while before cinema’s most iconic adventurer is back in action on the big screen, as Disney delayed the film to 2023 amid a scheduling overhaul. The wait is going to be tough but, considering James Mangold and Frank Marshall’s track records, I’m confident it’ll be worth it.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023. While you wait for its release, take a look at the new movie releases arriving this year. Also, don’t forget to revisit the past Indy films by checking them out with a Paramount+ subscription.