‘We Had All Lost.’ After James Earl Jones’ Passing, Mufasa’s Director Reveals How The Movie Found A Great Way To Pay Tribute

Our 2024 movie schedule still has some great titles left on it, including the prequel to the live-action Lion King , Mufasa . Anticipation is high for this one, and early reactions for Mufasa are positive. Yet, there is an undeniable gap in the fabric of The Lion King world following the death of James Earl Jones in September. However, now, the film's director, Barry Jenkins, has revealed how his movie will pay homage to the original Mufasa actor in a great and touching way.

Jenkins made it clear that it was important for his movie to pay homage to the late actor during a conversation with Variety . He specifically noted that it was in part because Jones' iconic filmography has connected with so many viewers for decades. He then went on to say that the OG Mufasa actor's impact in his films was so visceral that it had a paternal influence on him and others. So, they knew they wanted to honor him in a big way, and he described how they did that by saying:

It felt like we had all lost a patriarch. We had all lost this man who meant so much. It felt like there was no way you could sit in this movie – go through an hour and 40 minutes — and not honor him in some way. You would be thinking about the ways in which you wanted to honor him, so it felt like we had to do it at the very front. The studio agreed right away, and we tried to find something that was very simple, but also very clear and very powerful.

Mufasa: The Lion King paying homage to the prolific actor upfront just makes sense, and I’m glad the studio was on board. The Sandlot alum was undeniably a touchstone of Hollywood, and it’s wonderful that his legacy and his significant role in this franchise's history were recognized right at the start of the film.

Like Jenkins, I have always found James Earl Jones to be a source of comfort when he shows up in something I am watching. Whether it is The Sandlot for the 50th time or realizing he was the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, the man is magnetic. Now, I’m looking forward to seeing the upcoming Lion King prequel even more and joining in on honoring the OG Mufasa.

While the Coming to America alum didn’t return to the 2024 Lion King installment, it centers around the lion patriarch he originally voiced. This new story follows Mufasa’s origins and his initial relationship with another lion, Taka (aka Scar), heir to a royal bloodline. After they meet, adventure ensues and they set out on a journey of wild proportions. Young Mufasa is voiced by Aaron Pierre (Genius), and while I will miss Jones behind the caring lion, I’m excited to see what the Rebel Ridge actor will do to usher us into this new era of Mufasa’s life.

It brings me joy to know that right before we take in Pierre's performance, we'll see a tribute to James Earl Jones. It's clear how much Jenkins and his team care for the OG actor, and it makes me even more excited to see how they honor his and Mufasa's legacy through this film.

If you’d like to hear James Earl Jones as Mufasa in the 2019 live-action Lion King as well as the OG animated film, you can do so with a Disney+ subscription . Meanwhile, Mufasa: The Lion King will premiere in theaters nationwide on Friday, December 20.