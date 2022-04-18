After Key Depp Witness Was Dismissed, Amber Heard Had Her Own Dramatic Setback During The Defamation Trial

While they’ve been battling in court for years , Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle has finally come stateside. The pair of actors have both physically been present as the defamation trial begins its long proceedings. And after a key Depp witness was dismissed, Heard has her own dramatic setback during the first week of trial .

Just a few days ago, one of Johnny Depp’s witnesses Georgina Deuters was dismissed from the ongoing defamation case after admitting she’d watched clips of the trial online. Her testimony was promptly struck from the record, which was perceived a blow to Depp’s case. But according to Page Six , Amber Heard has his her own setback, as her friend (and music journalist) Eve Barlow has been banned from the courtroom. Here’s what we know so far.

Per this latest report by Page Six, Eve Barlow was thrown out of the courtroom in a somewhat "dramatic" nature. She reportedly got into trouble with the judge after texting and tweeting from the front row of the courtroom. This is a privilege that’s usually only given to members of one’s legal team- of which Barlow is not. She also allegedly tried to get involved in Amber Heard’s defense, offering the actual lawyers some advice.

In response to these actions, Johnny Depp’s team reportedly pushed for Eve Barlow to be banned from the courtroom permanently. This was eventually approved by the judge presiding over the defamation trial. An anonymous source issued a statement about the situation to Page Six, which reads:

Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center — with her legal team — at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information. Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and had her barred from the courtroom.

It’s unclear if Eve Barlow was ever going to actually testify or factor into Amber Heard’s defense for the defamation suit that’s been issued by Johnny Depp. Still, this type of ban is sure to turn a few heads and likely isn’t seen in a positive light by the judge. While Heard and Depp only just completed their first full week in court, clearly there are going to be plenty of twists and turns. And they’ll likely break the internet in the process.

While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard split up back in 2017 , the two actors’ legal battle has already last years and made countless headlines. Depp is suing his ex-wife regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote detailing her experience with domestic violence. While Heard didn’t name him in the piece, the allegations have circulated online, with the Pirates of the Caribbean star battling them in court both in the U.K. and now in the states.