10 Movies And Shows About Werewolves To Watch Streaming

Werewolves have certainly established themselves in Hollywood as one of the premiere creatures to write about, from major appearances in movies like Twilight or shows like Teen Wolf, to other big-name titles, as well. Sure, there have been some corny shows, and even some really bad films, about the supernatural beings, but today, we’re going to focus on awesome movies and shows about werewolves.

If you’re looking something new-to-you to watch that features your favorite moon-turned creatures, take a glance at this list to find something fun (or even a little terrifying) to stream.

Teen Wolf Television Series (Hulu)

In this popular MTV series, Teen Wolf revolves around Scott McCall, a seemingly normal high school student whose life is changed when he is bitten by an alpha werewolf the night before his sophomore year of high school.

There’s a reason why Teen Wolf was so popular during its run on television. The Teen Wolf cast is full of up and coming stars - which led to awesome movies from Dylan O’Brien after his breakout role on the show. While it is a teen show, it’s a series that anyone will find enjoyment in, from its surprisingly good special effects to its stories full of action, romance, and betrayal. It’s everything you could want in a werewolf series, in my opinion.

Stream Teen Wolf on Hulu.

Red Riding Hood (HBO Max)

Red Riding Hood, very loosely based on the fairytale of the same name, follows Valerie, a young woman who lives in the village of Daggerhorn, located on the edge of a forest that is supposedly haunted by a werewolf. Soon, however, Valeria has an unpleasant run-in with this creature, changing her life forever.

While it’s not a faithful adaptation of the fairytale, it’s obviously still based in the same idea - lone girl stumbles off into the forest and ends up running into a terrifying creature that wants to eat her. What I personally like about Red Riding Hood is that it’s very much an adult version of the tale. They don't hold back on blood, violence, or anything of the sort, and it adds in that air of romance with Valerie and other characters, who I won’t reveal. It’s definitely a different werewolf story, but a good one worth watching. Plus, Amanda Seyfried is honestly really good in her role, as is the rest of the cast.

Stream Red Riding Hood on HBO Max.

Rent Red Riding Hood on Amazon.

An American Werewolf In London (Peacock)

An American Werewolf in London follows the story of two American backpackers who are attacked by a werewolf while traveling to England, causing one of them to question whether they will become a werewolf under the next full moon.

When I think of a werewolf movie, this is one of the very first I think of. Not only is it a great supernatural film, but it’s genuinely just a fun movie filled with a lot of great effects. The makeup alone is enough to make anyone want to watch it, because you truly do believe that they are werewolves. It’s a cult classic for a reason. I don’t particularly like its sequel, An American Werewolf in Paris, so the first will always have a special place in my heart.

Stream An American Werewolf in London on Peacock.

Rent An American Werewolf in London on Amazon.

Wolfblood (Peacock)

In this British fantasy show , Wolfblood revolves around a species known as wolfbloods, humans who can actually turn into wolves at any time - however, it is uncontrollable during a full moon, and they are at their weakest during a new moon. It focuses on the daily lives and the issues they run into while trying to hide their secret.

I sort of look at Wolfblood as the British version of Teen Wolf. It’s a teen series with the same concept about younger people going through this tough time to hide a secret. However, I have to admit that I do love how they change up the concept of what a werewolf is. No longer are they completely bound to transform only at this one time - it can happen at any time, so they can wreak havoc on whomever they want. Plus, the stories are entertaining, and the transformations are really interesting to watch.

Stream Wolfblood on Peacock.

Teen Wolf Film (Paramount Plus)

The popular Michael J. Fox film Teen Wolf is about a young man who is a high school student, whose life is changed forever when he finds out that he is a werewolf.

Yup, I know it sounds like the Teen Wolf we've already got on here, and fun fact - this version actually influenced that show heavily, at least with the basic concept. And, it did for a reason, because Teen Wolf (the movie) is such an enjoyable time. The endless charisma that Michael J. Fox had here really sold this movie, and turned this werewolf film into a fun coming-of-age comedy with fantasy mixed in.

Stream Teen Wolf on Paramount Plus.

Rent Teen Wolf on Amazon.

The Wolfman (Peacock)

In The Wolfman, an American actor is suddenly bitten by a werewolf, cursed after returning to his ancestral homeland in search of his missing brother, causing his life to turn upside down.

While this is a remake of the 1941 film of the same name, I personally think this one is slightly better for a couple of reasons. First off, we have a stunning cast - I mean, Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins and Emily Blunt all in the same movie? What a concept. But, what really makes me like this one more is that the score by Danny Elfman is great, and the makeup and other special effects are decent, as well. I do think the story lacks a bit compared to the original, but I’ve always been able to overlook that a bit, because the movie has still remained intriguing because of the interesting visuals. It’s certainly worth watching - and if you wanted to watch the original as well, it’s available to rent.

Stream The Wolfman on Peacock.

Rent The Wolfman on Amazon.

Rent The Wolfman (1941) on Amazon.

Wolf (Pluto TV)

Moving on, we take a look at Wolf. This 1994 movie tells the story of Will Randall, a down-on-his-luck publisher whose life is changed when he is bitten by a black wolf. He finds himself more energized, more competitive, and possessed by heightened senses. But over time, despite everything changing in his work, Will is the one changing the most.

Out of everything on this list, I think that this movie has the most impressive cast. Wolf not only has Jack Nicholson, but also Michelle Pfeiffer, James Spader, Christopher Plummer, Richard Jenkins - there are so many awesome actors who signed on for this film and rocked it in their role. It’s also a nice change in the werewolf genre, where it’s a slow transformation of someone, rather than a quick, painful one on the night of a full moon.

Stream Wolf on Pluto TV.

Rent Wolf on Amazon.

Van Helsing (Showtime)

In this fantasy film , Van Helsing tells the story of famed monster hunter Dr. Gabriel Van Helsing, and his priest sidekick, Carl, as they head to Transylvania in Eastern Europe to track down Count Dracula, but also end up in battles with other terrifying monsters, the Wolf Man and Frankenstein’s Monster.

While Van Helsing does focus a bit more on vampires, the legendary battle between Van Helsing and the werewolf, which is heavily featured in this film, can not be forgotten. I think, hands down, this is one of Hugh Jackman’s best films , at least action wise, because he is a badass as the titular character. Is the story a little corny and cliche? Yeah, but that’s, honestly, what makes this movie such a good time to watch.

Stream Van Helsing on Showtime.

Rent Van Helsing on Amazon.

The Vampire Diaries (Netflix)

In this popular CW show, The Vampire Diaries tells the story of Elena Gilbert, whose parents died in a recent car crash, so she moves to the town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. There, she meets Stefan Salvator, and falls in love, finding out that he is a 162-year-old vampire.

Look, I know the name doesn’t seem like there would be werewolves in this show on Netflix . But, while The Vampire Diaries does focus in on vampires, werewolves are also heavily featured in the show, often becoming pretty big characters and creating nice conflicts between both vampires and werewolves, a la Twilight. The Vampire Diaries cast is also very talented, as well, creating memorable romances, friendships, and dramatic moments that have lived in the heads of fans forever.

Stream The Vampire Diaries on Netflix.

Ginger Snaps (Amazon Prime)

Lastly, we have Ginger Snaps. In this thriller, we follow two outcast sisters named Ginger and Bridgitte, living in the town of Bailey Downs. On the night of Ginger’s first period, she’s suddenly savagely attacked by a wild creature, and her life begins to change.

Ginger Snaps is definitely one of those werewolf films that will not only entertain you from beginning to end but will probably make you feel so many emotions you’ll need a box of tissues near the end. The sisters have the sort of sisterly love that anyone with a close family member could understand, so when things start to happen to Ginger, Bridgitte needs to make some tough decisions in order to save innocent lives. It’s thrilling, heartbreaking, and horrifying in all the right ways, which is what spawned sequels years later. If you haven’t seen Ginger Snaps, give it a go.

Stream Ginger Snaps on Amazon Prime.

Rent Ginger Snaps on Apple TV.

With so many awesome shows to pick from, I can only imagine which one you’ll choose. Through each werewolf outing, you’ll be entertained, regardless - just don’t turn into one yourself, okay? That doesn’t seem like a fun time.