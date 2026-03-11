How Do Fans Feel About The Kardashians Spending? The Split Between 'Honest' And 'Excess' Is Wild

As someone who has watched The Kardashians since their early days on E!, I have a sort of love-hate relationship with how they present on TV. Sometimes some of the out-of-touch stuff they do, like Kendall trying to cut cucumbers, is funny. Sometimes their work ethic in front of and behind the cameras is admirable. Sometimes their penchant for luxury items in the hundreds of thousands of dollars is blisteringly annoying. So, when a fan posted about the spending habits of the family on social media, I was extremely curious how other fans would react.

I did not expect the original poster to bring up Kourtney’s viral “Kim, there are people dying” comment from when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean, but bringing in such an iconically out-of-touch moment is aprapos. Here’s the original reddit poster’s thoughts about the Kardashian’s excessive spending:

I think about this often. I truly love the Kardashians and I’m in the camp that believe despite their privilege those girls have grinded to make their millions, billions.I also agree with Kim, people really really REALLY will do the bare minimum at work and then play the victim and act like lifes not fair… no bro you just are bad at working. With that being said. It makes me want to throw up seeing Kim brag and post about the sheer EXCESS of her Christmas decorations. She can most likely make a real dent in idk homelessness in LA soley based on her Christmas decor budget. Idk I think about being that rich and how I’d indulge in the lavish life, but most definitely not like that. As Kourt said, there are people that are dying.

The original poster’s thoughts were a bit conflicted, but a lot of fans had their own takes.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Some Fans Felt Strongly About The Kardashians Excesses

Kim Kardashian has a giant hallway of Christmas tree decorations she trots out every holiday season. She takes private jets places, and sometimes hops in them for flights as short as 33 minutes. She even has Anna Wintour waiting on her sometimes to start fashion shows. Her mom Kris bought her a Birkin bag worth upwards of $200K for her 45th birthday. That’s just some of the stuff we know about Kim.

A lot of fans found this sort of spending to be excessive and did not hold back in thread, believing the amount of wealth the Kardashians have is not only bad for the environment, it’s bad for their kids, too. Though, one poster notes “being concerned” is not “vindictive hate” against the reality stars. Some other takes?

It’s not even necessarily the spending for me so much as the asinine amount of waste. The rich are destroying our planet faster than any of us can do anything to fix it.

Does Kylie take a jet to West Hollywood?

That and their kids are going to be so jaded. What could possibly excite them or awe them when they’re adults. Just impossible expectations

Yes. It drives me nuts when people with excessive wild say they “earned” it. There is no amount of extra work you could do in this world to deserve that much.

On the other hand, others agree with the poster’s assessment when it comes to grinding out and doing what they want with the money. Those people note at least the Kardashian/Jenners are being honest.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Others Think The Way The Kardashians Do It Is Just Really Honest

Obviously, the Kardashian and Jenner ladies (and Rob, Corey Gamble and Scott Disick) all became famous for showing the ins and outs of their lives, including expressions of their wealth. It's sometimes cool to see their closets and the wild ways they live their lives. Some fans feel it's far more honest than acting as if they are humble.

It doesn't bug me. If anything the reasons WHY they are so rich bugs me. But it also bugs me how much athletes make too.However - I would probably spend money, too! Hard to say how because I'll never be in their shoes with that kind of money. PS- if I could I would totally have a Diet Coke fountain pop machine in my house!!! Fountain Diet Coke is my favorite!

Is it excessive? Yes. But No it’s their money and they can spend it how they want. Do we question athletes and other celebs who have a ridiculous amounts of money on how they spend their money?

Agree. Idk why people expect others to be patron saints of charity. It’s easy to say “if I was as wealthy as Kim Kardashian, I would…” when you’ll never be as rich as Kim Kardashian and therefore never actually put in the position. In an ideal world, sure, that would be amazing if the uber wealthy banded together to solve the financial issues that plague the country and/or entire world. However, they aren’t obligated to do anything for anyone. Nobody owes anyone a damn thing.

People spend their money on alcohol, cigarettes, online shopping. We all have spending habits that aren’t ideal to everyone but why judge ? If I had the money I would go crazy on decorations bc I truly love holidays

There are some things I will never have in common with the Kardashians. For example, I am acutely aware of how much milk costs (unlike Kim). However, at other times, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kris, Kendall and the men in their lives have shown they can be relatable in some ways. Maybe not with their Birkins, but with things like binge-watching Dateline before bed. At the end of the day we’re all just people; it’s just that for some of us, resources are more finite, and that can lead to a lot of different feelings and perspectives.