After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie

Emily Blunt’s range seems to know no bounds. From her start as a fan-favorite character in The Devil Wears Prada , to starring in musicals like Mary Poppins Returns and Into The Woods, and even leading the horror franchise A Quiet Place, we never quite know what to expect from the British actress. Her next project continues a solid trend in her career: she’s going to be in another action movie with a beloved leading man.

Blunt is set to star alongside Ryan Gosling in a movie adaptation of The Fall Guy set to be directed by Bullet Train and Deadpool 2’s David Leitch. Per a report by Deadline , the actress has signed on for the Universal Pictures action movie based on the classic ‘80s series of the same name.

The Fall Guy series followed the adventures of a Hollywood stuntman who moonlighted as a bounty hunter between hanging out on movie sets. We’d imagine Ryan Gosling is taking on the leading stuntman role of Colt Seavers, who Lee Majors originated. This sounds like Drive, doesn’t it? If The Fall Guy is, in fact, using characters from the series, it makes the most sense for Emily Blunt to take on Heather Thomas’ role of Jody Banks, who was a stuntwoman in the series.

The casting news marks the first time Gosling and Blunt have worked together, but continues a string of roles for Blunt working with major action stars on projects. Some of Emily Blunt’s best movies have been her work with Tom Cruise in 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow and bantering alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in last year’s The Jungle Cruise. Both of these movies have been big hits, but have yet to spawn into franchises for Blunt.

Ryan Gosling recently starred in another action movie called The Gray Man with Chris Evans, which already has a sequel in the works with Netflix . The pair are working with a solid team of filmmakers, including director David Leitch, who just released the action-packed Brad Pitt movie Bullet Train. Leitch began as Pitt’s stuntman before transitioning to helming movies like John Wick, Hobbs & Shaw and Atomic Blonde with his production team at 87North. I expect The Fall Guy will be filled with incredible stunts just like his recent work.

The Fall Guy is expected to hit theaters on March 1, 2024, with a filming schedule not yet disclosed. For the time being, Emily Blunt is first shooting a crime drama called Pain Hustlers with Chris Evans.