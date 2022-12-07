Ahead Of Avatar 2's Premiere, Producer Jon Landau Gives A Hopeful Update On The Alita: Battle Angel Sequel

Avatar mania is about to break out around the world thanks to The Way of Water’s imminent debut in theaters. New movie releases slotted for December are naturally trembling, as James Cameron’s return to Pandora could be the most anticipated film event of 2022, with at least three more sequels being planned.

However, producer Jon Landau isn’t just seeing blue in his future, because at the premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water, he gave a hopeful update on where the potential sequel to Alita: Battle Angel currently stands. While talking to Deadline on the blue carpet for this latest potential blockbuster, Landau was asked about what projects he was looking forward to tackling outside of Avatar. Bringing a smile to his face, here’s what he had to say:

Well, there's a little film called Alita: Battle Angel that we'd love to circle back and do a sequel to. Been talking to Robert [Rodriguez] about that, and hopefully that comes to fruition. … I never put a time frame on anything, because you guys will hold it against me.

It’s hard not to get excited about an update such as this, especially when it’s been so long since we’ve heard anything about the Alita sequel. Earlier this year, Rosa Salazar confirmed that James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are still “trying like hell” to make Alita: Fallen Angel happen, which is just as hopeful.

What’s even more exciting is that Rodriguez is still talking about the film with Jon Landau, as the last we’d heard from the man, he was banking on Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett to help the cause . While he continues to keep busy through a raft of projects throughout various streaming platforms, to even have Alita: Battle Angel still on Robert Rodriguez’s radar is saying something.

Part of those priorities is a Spy Kids reboot at Netflix, on top of the sequel the Alita director's streaming hit We Can Be Heroes. So it's not like Rodriguez has a shortage of other worlds he's looking to flesh out. Yet again, the crazy faith and devotion of those involved with the first Alita movie rages on, continuing to keep fans as invested as the creatives.

Even with Avatar: The Way of Water dominating the conversation, to hear Jon Landau banging the drums to keep those sequel hopes alive is a beautiful thing to see. Should Avatar 2 mark the beginning of a promising continuation that spans into the potential Avatar 6 and 7, one could hope that he and James Cameron would use some of that clout to give this battle angel her wings.

Whether you’re hyping up Avatar or Alita: Battle Angel, the Disney Bundle has you covered! The original Avatar has rejoined the ranks at Disney+, so you can brush up on the previous adventure handily enough. Meanwhile, Alita has just returned to streaming herself, so anyone with a Hulu subscription can salute her epic, and hopefully continuing, journey.