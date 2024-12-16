Ahead Of M3GAN 2.0, Allison Williams Poses A Chilling Question That Has Me Asking My Own Questions About The Franchise's Future

What started as a great horror movie (though quirky) about a killer robot doll has turned into a full-blown cinematic phenomenon. With the upcoming M3GAN 2.0 set for the 2025 movie schedule, a spinoff film SOULM8TE dropping the following year, star and producer Allison Williams is teasing some ambitious moves for the rising M3GAN Cinematic Universe (MCU). But in a recent interview, the former Girls star dropped a chilling question about the franchises that has me asking my own questions.

Could we actually see a cross-franchise A.I. showdown in upcoming Blumhouse movies? Williams and director Gerard Johnstone recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly, and though they are keeping details about M3GAN 2.0 locked tighter than an encrypted server, their comments have sparked my imagination. The sequel aims to build on the unexpected magic of the original while taking the story to new heights, but what would an Avengers-level threat look like for the sentient dolls? The actress-turned-producer weighed in:

I am terrified to imagine what that would mean. What is the Thanos equivalent? Let's just keep going as long as they're interesting and each one has its own story to tell.

The idea of a full-scale “Avengers-style” event for the M3GAN Cinematic Universe might sound absurd but, considering the runaway success of the original, it’s not out of the question. The interconnected upcoming horror movies intend to expand the scope while staying true to the quirks that made the original so beloved, which, like Williams, I believe is key to keeping the movies interesting.

For Johnstone, brainstorming for sequels has always involved a playful mix of creativity and humor. The director added:

Just jokingly, whenever the producers asked me what I think about a sequel, I've always said M3GAN 3000. M3GAN in a Mad Max universe. I would absolutely line up to see that.

A Mad Max-style dystopia or perhaps–more fittingly–a Terminator future feels like a natural conclusion for a franchise about killer A.I. But is that the direction we want to see again? Personally, I think a more compelling route would be for M3GAN to pull a T2: Judgment Day. Imagine if she evolved beyond her villainous beginnings, gained a touch of humanity, and became a protector of sorts. That shift could open up fascinating storytelling possibilities, even setting the stage for this teased "Thanos-level threat" in the expanding fictional universe.

Speaking of the MCU—no, not that MCU. That will get too confusing—maybe we should call it the M3U (M3GAN Universe) or M3NX (M3GAN Nexus). There you go, Allison Williams and Gerard Johnstone, that suggestion is on the house! Now, back to the point: as the universe grows, Johnstone is conscious of the legacy being built, and he reflected on its broader implications:

It's obviously hugely flattering and satisfying to be involved with something that could spawn its own little universe. Universal Pictures had its own universe with all of its monster movie characters, so it's not unheard of. It's probably also the fact that we are living in an age where A.I. is so prevalent. There are so many stories to be told.

The concept is ripe for exploration of timely themes while carving out a unique identity. The possibilities for where this horror franchise–I still think M3NX is the way to go–could feel limitless—and a protector-turned-hero M3GAN who has to team up with others or fight off fellow A.I. beings? Now, that’s a story I’d be excited for.

2025 will be a huge year for horror franchises, and one of the best scary dolls returns to the big screen when M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 25 amid the 2025 movie schedule.