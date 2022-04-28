Ahead of New Memoir, Jennifer Grey Opens Up About What It Was Like To Date Johnny Depp

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey is no holds barred in her new memoir Out of the Corner. This iconic '80s actress talked about what her Hollywood career was like then and now, as well as juicy past relationships. While the public may be aware of the relationship she had with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off co-star Matthew Broderick , what about Johnny Depp? With her new memoir coming out, Grey opened up about what it was like to date Depp.

Even if a relationship didn’t work out in the long-run, you can still cherish the fond memories. That’s what Jennifer Grey did in her new memoir. During her interview with People , the Ferris Bueller star spoke about exactly how she felt when she was with Johnny Depp, saying:

There was some heat. It was a fucking bonfire. It was literally like, "Are you fucking kidding me? Are you fucking kidding me? I've never seen a guy like this. And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I'm being totally, totally compensated for the shit I just went through.’

Before Johnny Depp, Jennifer Grey was in a relationship with her onscreen brother at the time, Matthew Broderick, while filming Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. While the two were engaged, tragedy struck in 1987 in Northern Ireland when she and Broderick were injured in a car accident that killed two people. She told People about how the accident had “serious traumatic effects” on herself. After their relationship could not survive the tragedy, Jennifer Grey moved on to Johnny Depp who was like a saving grace to her after the car accident she went through. She recalled in another People article that she and Depp would be “twinning” by wearing matching leather jackets in public.

Jennifer Grey’s relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star may have been a happy one at the time, but the two were also short-lived. According to Insider , Johnny Depp proposed to Jennifer Grey two weeks into their relationship and she accepted. In her memoir, she wrote that she remembered being in love with him for the first time in her life, as he was “kind, funny, smart, moral, thoughtful, respectful.” But their relationship came to a halt when Johnny Depp’s status as a heartthrob playing Tom Hanson in 21 Jump Street (one of his greatest roles) threw a wrench into their relationship. She made the decision to leave a note in his hotel room that their nine-month engagement was over.

Another confession the ‘80s actress wrote in her memoir was about being unrecognizable because of her nose jobs. Jennifer Grey felt a lot of pressure from her mother to get her nose done in hopes that it would make her a Hollywood success with roles. In reality, arguably her most notable roles ended up being Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Dirty Dancing, but Jennifer Grey has not been living in obscurity in recent years. She’s made several TV appearances like Dancing with the Stars, The Connors, and a three-episode arc on Grey’s Anatomy . Grey has also officially been confirmed for the Dirty Dancing sequel , where we’ll be able to see if she’s still got the moves.