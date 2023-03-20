Air Has Premiered At SXSW, See What Critics Are Saying About Ben Affleck And Matt Damon’s Michael Jordan Movie

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are set to appear on the big screen together again, and this time they’re taking on the GOAT. Or, the GOAT’s shoes, as it were, as the biographical sports drama Air will tell Nike shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro’s story of trying to lock down Michael Jordan for a partnership with the fashion brand. Air premiered at South by Southwest this past weekend, and critics are here with their opinions of the Air Jordan origin story ahead of its April 5 theatrical release.

Matt Damon stars as the Nike employee who has the bright idea to cut a deal with NBA rookie Michael Jordan. Ben Affleck pulls double duty, starring as Nike boss Phil Knight as well as serving as Air’s director. The dynamic duo is joined by an A+ cast that includes Viola Davis as MJ’s mother , Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and more. Let’s take a look at what the critics are saying after the SXSW premiere.

Valerie Complex of Deadline says every cast member’s performance is award-worthy, and while it’s hard to choose a standout, Ben Affleck shines in his fifth directorial project. The critic writes:

In his fifth feature film, Affleck’s talents exceed expectations. He’s grown as an actor and director but is best when doing both. Not sure how he does it. The organization and patience needed to balance all of those elements must be stressful, but I couldn’t tell because he never breaks a sweat.

Matthew Monagle of The Playlist agrees that Ben Affleck’s return to directing is something to be celebrated and says Matt Damon projects a kind of everyman confidence that makes the audience believe his character has the smartest voice in the room. The critic gives the movie a B, saying:

As a sports movie, Air is competent in all the right ways — good performances, strong dialogue, and a nice focus on 1980s production design and world-building — landing in the upper echelons of the Dad Movie lexicon. But as a thinly-veiled reflection on the industry he’s looking to change, Affleck’s movie is meant to reach far beyond the boundaries of sports. It may seem weird to celebrate a movie for its subtext over its text, but then again, that is pretty much Affleck’s career in a nutshell.

Ryan Scott of SlashFilm rates Air 8 out of 10, noting that in the same way that Moneyball was a baseball story that wasn’t really about baseball, Air is a basketball movie that’s not about basketball. It’s a Michael Jordan story that’s not about Michael Jordan. You don’t have to like or be familiar with either subject to appreciate what Affleck and the stacked cast are doing. The review continues:

Affleck doesn't have the benefit of getting to infuse the film with actual on-the-court drama to beef things up. It's a performance-driven, human piece of filmmaking that lives or dies by the words on the page and the people saying those words. Fortunately, the script by Alex Convery is a compelling one and the ensemble cast is stacked in this movie's favor, almost ridiculously so. Damon is at his quiet, charming best here, while Viola Davis, perhaps the finest actor walking the planet, lends her talents for a wildly important supporting role as Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan's Mom.

James Preston Poole of Discussing Film calls the film a “crowd-pleaser,” and agrees with the above critic that it lives and dies by the performances. The talent delivers both in front of and behind the camera, the critic says, rating this one 4 out of 5 stars. More from the review:

Air will play like gangbusters for all audiences, not just the basketball fans and sneakerheads. Gathering together an embarrassment of behind and in-front-of-the-camera talent, Ben Affleck uses earnest thematic depth and strong period detail to turn a story about a business deal into something much more poignant. This seems like it might actually be on track to dethrone Ford v. Ferrari as the go-to ‘dad movie’ of the modern era. Consider Air an unqualified slam dunk for Ben Affleck the director.

Richard Whittaker of the Austin Chronicle calls Air a “charming origin story” and says Ben Affleck disguises a powerful parable as crowd-pleasing entertainment. The critic echoes previous sentiments that moviegoers don’t need to be a fan of the Chicago Bulls great or basketball in general to like this movie:

I don't care about Michael Jordan. But then, I don't care about David Justice or Buck Weaver and that doesn't stop Moneyball and Eight Men Out from being on my list of all-time favorite sports movies. I have a sneaking suspicion that SXSW 2023 closing night selection Air, the story of the origin of the Air Jordan sneaker, may end up on that list. Because sports movies that concentrate on the actual playing of the game are pointing the camera the wrong way. The back office is where the real action is.

Critics who caught the SXSW premiere of Air are giving high praise to Ben Affleck in his return to directing, as well as to the performances. Audiences don’t have to wait too long to catch this one on the big screen, as it’s set for theatrical release on Wednesday, April 5.