Air Has Premiered At SXSW, See What Critics Are Saying About Ben Affleck And Matt Damon’s Michael Jordan Movie
It's gotta be the shoes!
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are set to appear on the big screen together again, and this time they’re taking on the GOAT. Or, the GOAT’s shoes, as it were, as the biographical sports drama Air will tell Nike shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro’s story of trying to lock down Michael Jordan for a partnership with the fashion brand. Air premiered at South by Southwest this past weekend, and critics are here with their opinions of the Air Jordan origin story ahead of its April 5 theatrical release.
Matt Damon stars as the Nike employee who has the bright idea to cut a deal with NBA rookie Michael Jordan. Ben Affleck pulls double duty, starring as Nike boss Phil Knight as well as serving as Air’s director. The dynamic duo is joined by an A+ cast that includes Viola Davis as MJ’s mother, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and more. Let’s take a look at what the critics are saying after the SXSW premiere.
Valerie Complex of Deadline says every cast member’s performance is award-worthy, and while it’s hard to choose a standout, Ben Affleck shines in his fifth directorial project. The critic writes:
Matthew Monagle of The Playlist agrees that Ben Affleck’s return to directing is something to be celebrated and says Matt Damon projects a kind of everyman confidence that makes the audience believe his character has the smartest voice in the room. The critic gives the movie a B, saying:
Ryan Scott of SlashFilm rates Air 8 out of 10, noting that in the same way that Moneyball was a baseball story that wasn’t really about baseball, Air is a basketball movie that’s not about basketball. It’s a Michael Jordan story that’s not about Michael Jordan. You don’t have to like or be familiar with either subject to appreciate what Affleck and the stacked cast are doing. The review continues:
James Preston Poole of Discussing Film calls the film a “crowd-pleaser,” and agrees with the above critic that it lives and dies by the performances. The talent delivers both in front of and behind the camera, the critic says, rating this one 4 out of 5 stars. More from the review:
Richard Whittaker of the Austin Chronicle calls Air a “charming origin story” and says Ben Affleck disguises a powerful parable as crowd-pleasing entertainment. The critic echoes previous sentiments that moviegoers don’t need to be a fan of the Chicago Bulls great or basketball in general to like this movie:
Critics who caught the SXSW premiere of Air are giving high praise to Ben Affleck in his return to directing, as well as to the performances. Audiences don’t have to wait too long to catch this one on the big screen, as it’s set for theatrical release on Wednesday, April 5.
While you apparently don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate Air, if you are one, check out some of the best sports movies and how to watch them. You can also revisit some of Ben Affleck’s best work, and be sure to check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to stay up to date on what’s coming to theaters soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.