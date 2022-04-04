Alec Baldwin Is Filming His First Movie After Tragic Rust Incident, And He’s Playing Santa Claus

Since the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year, the film’s star and producer, Alec Baldwin, has been in the middle of various legal proceedings. The actor has served with several lawsuits over the past few months, as the ongoing arbitration has reportedly divulged new details regarding the shooting incident. Just recently, it was reported that Baldwin didn’t understand that he’d shot a live round until being shown the bullet. As things move forward on the legal front, the 30 Rock alum is looking to return to acting and is doing so with two Christmas movies. Now, one of the films is officially in production, and set photos have revealed Baldwin’s role – Santa Claus.

The 63-year-old actor is currently in Rome filming the upcoming movie Kid Santa. Daily Mail managed to capture a few photos from the set of the Francesco Cinquemani-directed flick. The snapshots show Alec Baldwin sporting the signature red suit and white beard (with faux eyebrows) that have been associated with St. Nick for years. The news outlet also captured some of Baldwin’s downtime, during which he ditched the red jacket and spoke with his brother, William (who co-stars in the production) on the set.

Other images showed the makeup process the Mission: Impossible alum is undergoing to play the part of the jolly holiday figure. There were also a few pics that showed the actual filming of a few scenes, though it’s tough to decipher what’s actually occurring during said moments. Something that does appear clear, however, is that the cast and crew are looking to tell a somewhat modern yuletide tale.

In addition to Kid Santa, Alec Baldwin and his brother are set to star in Billie’s Magic World, which will also be directed by Francesco Cinquemani. Both films will be live-action/animation hybrids, with the two celebrity siblings appearing in the former segments. Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino are producing the movies in collaboration with Minerva Pictures.

This isn’t the first time the Boss Baby star will have played a version of Santa in a feature film. He previously voiced the character of Nicholas Saint North in DreamWorks Animation’s Rise of the Guardians. That take on the character, who sported “Naughty or Nice” tattoos, gave the mythical figure a bit more of an edge. It’s unclear as to how Baldwin’s latest feature will portray Claus, though it’s possible Francesco Cinquemani may be looking to update him as well.

As for Rust, production on the movie remains suspended as of this writing. It’s one of a few changes Alec Baldwin has experienced in his work schedule as of late. Just last week, it was reported that ABC cancelled Baldwin’s Match Game , on which he served as host. Reports indicate that the network’s move was not connected to the arbitration.