Alec Baldwin's Trial Might Be Over, But Fans Are Still Watching His Reaction To Being Called A Dirty Word In Court
Alec Baldwin's trial ended with some surprising language aimed at the actor.
The legal case surrounding the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust has resulted in a number of legal entanglements for those involved in the production. Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with crimes twice in the case and, now, the case has been dismissed against the actor for the second time, this time with prejudice. But the second time around certainly sparked buzz, as the Internet is having a field day over Baldwin’s reaction to being referred to as a “cocksucker” in open court.
The situation occurred when prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey called herself to the stand to explain how potential evidence had been handled. This evidence was never turned over to the defense during discovery, leading the judge to dismiss the case against Baldwin. However, during cross-examination, Morrissey was asked by Baldwin’s attorney about her personal feelings toward the actor. He accuses the prosecutor of having called Alec Baldwin a “cocksucker” and Baldwin’s reaction is one that likely won't be forgotten. Check it out:
i’ve watched this, conservatively, 400 times pic.twitter.com/4lz5r7RgYaJuly 14, 2024
Alec Baldwin was holding the gun on the set of Rust when it went off, killing the film's cinematographer and injuring the director. An investigation into how live ammunition made it on set has yet to fully explain what happened.
It should be made clear that the situation is a serious one, though people are seemingly finding levity in Baldwin's reaction. He looks like he might not be entirely paying attention to the proceedings, but he is paying full attention when the word gets said. The prosecutor claims to have never used that word when describing the Hunt for Red October alum, but that’s not the point anymore. Under other circumstances, you would expect this moment to be part of some sort of comedic bit, considering how it plays out:
Say what you will about Baldwin, the man has incredible comedic timing pic.twitter.com/JtlvBESPc2July 15, 2024
This is even wilder when you realize that this probably shouldn't have been a shock to Baldwin. It’s his lawyer asking the questions and while usually the defendant wouldn't know everything their attorney was going to ask, this one feels like something that would have been discussed. It seems the lawyer heard somewhere that she had allegedly said this, and yet that didn’t come up in a conversation with his client, leading to a moment worthy of 30 Rock, in one fan's opinion:
If I didn’t know it was real life, I’d say Tina Fey wrote and delivered this line for line https://t.co/Cn3VGusNVyJuly 15, 2024
The star's reaction isn’t even the only great one in the video. Several people have noticed a woman in the gallery behind the actor, who reacts to hearing that word in a way that’s nearly as striking as Baldwin himself. Several of the reactions to the clip are focused on her:
That woman on Baldwin’s right who gasped and processed to duck her head to laugh is most definitely me https://t.co/G21jCaabj3July 15, 2024
While the final moments of the Alec Baldwin trial left fans with a laugh, the repercussions of the dismissal are quite serious. Attorneys for Hannah Guitierrez Reed, the armoror on the set of the movie where Halyna Hutchins was shot, have said they will be asking to have her conviction overturned, as the same evidence that was withheld in the Baldwin case is potentially exculpatory for her as well. Guiterrez Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.