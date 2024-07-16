Alec Baldwin's Trial Might Be Over, But Fans Are Still Watching His Reaction To Being Called A Dirty Word In Court

The legal case surrounding the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust has resulted in a number of legal entanglements for those involved in the production. Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with crimes twice in the case and, now, the case has been dismissed against the actor for the second time, this time with prejudice. But the second time around certainly sparked buzz, as the Internet is having a field day over Baldwin’s reaction to being referred to as a “cocksucker” in open court.

The situation occurred when prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey called herself to the stand to explain how potential evidence had been handled. This evidence was never turned over to the defense during discovery, leading the judge to dismiss the case against Baldwin. However, during cross-examination, Morrissey was asked by Baldwin’s attorney about her personal feelings toward the actor. He accuses the prosecutor of having called Alec Baldwin a “cocksucker” and Baldwin’s reaction is one that likely won't be forgotten. Check it out:

Alec Baldwin was holding the gun on the set of Rust when it went off, killing the film's cinematographer and injuring the director. An investigation into how live ammunition made it on set has yet to fully explain what happened.

It should be made clear that the situation is a serious one, though people are seemingly finding levity in Baldwin's reaction. He looks like he might not be entirely paying attention to the proceedings, but he is paying full attention when the word gets said. The prosecutor claims to have never used that word when describing the Hunt for Red October alum, but that’s not the point anymore. Under other circumstances, you would expect this moment to be part of some sort of comedic bit, considering how it plays out:

This is even wilder when you realize that this probably shouldn't have been a shock to Baldwin. It’s his lawyer asking the questions and while usually the defendant wouldn't know everything their attorney was going to ask, this one feels like something that would have been discussed. It seems the lawyer heard somewhere that she had allegedly said this, and yet that didn’t come up in a conversation with his client, leading to a moment worthy of 30 Rock, in one fan's opinion:

The star's reaction isn’t even the only great one in the video. Several people have noticed a woman in the gallery behind the actor, who reacts to hearing that word in a way that’s nearly as striking as Baldwin himself. Several of the reactions to the clip are focused on her:

While the final moments of the Alec Baldwin trial left fans with a laugh, the repercussions of the dismissal are quite serious. Attorneys for Hannah Guitierrez Reed, the armoror on the set of the movie where Halyna Hutchins was shot, have said they will be asking to have her conviction overturned, as the same evidence that was withheld in the Baldwin case is potentially exculpatory for her as well. Guiterrez Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.