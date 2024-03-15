Alex Garland’s Civil War Screened At SXSW, And The First Reactions Are Calling It A ‘Scary As Hell’ Masterpiece
The new A24 film hits theaters in April.
Alex Garland, the writer and director behind projects including the 2022 horror Men and 2014’s sci-fi thriller Ex Machina is back with what some may consider horror of a different type with Civil War. The upcoming A24 movie is set in the near future during the United States’ second civil war, depicting a team of journalists’ struggle to survive. The dystopian action film, which is set to hit theaters in April, premiered at South by Southwest film festival, and it is garnering lots of attention as a “jaw-dropping,” “visceral cautionary tale.”
Civil War’s trailer looks like a weaponized panic attack, and many people are eager to see Alex Garland’s depiction of the fictional (but not altogether unrealistic) events. Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny star as two members of the news team, and according to CinemaBlend managing editor Sean O’Connell, the actresses’ performances are Oscar-worthy. He writes on X (Twitter):
Other first reactions to Civil War echoed Sean O’Connell’s, with Scott Mantz writing that Alex Garland depicts a horrific scenario that America seems way too close to making a reality. The critic writes:
The Hollywood Handle tweets that Civil War is leading the race for the year’s best film with its “terrifying” look at how tragic war can be. They say:
If Dune: Part Two fans take issue with the claim that Alex Garland is delivering the best film of 2024, they’re really not going to like what Atom has to say, as the outlet isn’t even confining Civil War’s superiority to a specific year. According to the tweet thread:
Some viewers, like Tucker Hazell are having a more visceral reaction than others. In Hazell’s words:
Perri Nemiroff praises all aspects of the film, from the production value to immersive cinematography to the sound design. Alex Garland depicts a “deeply chilling reality" through the astonishing ensemble he’s assembled, Nemiroff says, writing:
Civil War was already highly anticipated, coming out of A24 from the vision of Alex Garland, and after these reactions by the SXSW filmgoers, the buzz for this one isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie sits at 85% Fresh from 20 critics, so we’ll have to see how that changes as more people have the opportunity to see it when it hits theaters on Friday, April 12. In the meantime, check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what other films are headed our way soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes