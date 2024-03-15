Alex Garland’s Civil War Screened At SXSW, And The First Reactions Are Calling It A ‘Scary As Hell’ Masterpiece

Alex Garland, the writer and director behind projects including the 2022 horror Men and 2014’s sci-fi thriller Ex Machina is back with what some may consider horror of a different type with Civil War. The upcoming A24 movie is set in the near future during the United States’ second civil war, depicting a team of journalists’ struggle to survive. The dystopian action film, which is set to hit theaters in April, premiered at South by Southwest film festival, and it is garnering lots of attention as a “jaw-dropping,” “visceral cautionary tale.”

Civil War ’s trailer looks like a weaponized panic attack , and many people are eager to see Alex Garland’s depiction of the fictional (but not altogether unrealistic) events. Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny star as two members of the news team, and according to CinemaBlend managing editor Sean O’Connell, the actresses’ performances are Oscar-worthy . He writes on X (Twitter) :

Alex Garland’s Civil War is a remarkable, jaw-dropping, masterful achievement that BRILLIANTLY chooses war journalists as its entrance point. Fascinating from-the-front-lines study of the power and necessity of those who record society’s actions. A towering achievement!

Other first reactions to Civil War echoed Sean O’Connell’s, with Scott Mantz writing that Alex Garland depicts a horrific scenario that America seems way too close to making a reality. The critic writes :

Alex Garland’s CIVIL WAR is an absolute fucking MASTERPIECE. A riveting, unflinching, visceral cautionary tale that’s scary as hell. Watching it, one can’t help but feel how close we are to this actually happening, making it a MUST SEE to stop it before it actually does.

The Hollywood Handle tweets that Civil War is leading the race for the year’s best film with its “terrifying” look at how tragic war can be. They say:

Civil War is insane, a masterpiece and the best movie of the year so far. This movie is perfectly executed. A breathtaking portrait of what is to leave in a war territory and how tragic it can be. It’s terrifying, it’ll have you on the edge of your seat for the whole film.

If Dune: Part Two fans take issue with the claim that Alex Garland is delivering the best film of 2024, they’re really not going to like what Atom has to say, as the outlet isn’t even confining Civil War’s superiority to a specific year. According to the tweet thread :

Alex Garland’s bold & devastating MASTERPIECE! Groundbreaking political action thriller with shocking script & beyond talented ensemble. Truly a film fan’s wettest dream. This isn’t just another drama, it’s one of the best movies ever made! A fitting end. The places they go, the themes they explore… everything will truly shock you in this boundary breaking modern epic. A24, Garland & the entire cast/crew have achieved truly historic filmmaking. Just WOW. There will be before Civil War & after Civil War, it changes the game.

Some viewers, like Tucker Hazell are having a more visceral reaction than others. In Hazell’s words:

Wow, Alex Garland’s Civil War. I shit myself. I swore profusely. I purchased 10k worth of stock in chewing gum. Nothing can prepare you for this itchy, supremely salty film.

Perri Nemiroff praises all aspects of the film, from the production value to immersive cinematography to the sound design. Alex Garland depicts a “deeply chilling reality" through the astonishing ensemble he’s assembled, Nemiroff says, writing :

Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley Henderson make for an A+ lead ensemble. And the dynamic between Dunst and Spaeny’s characters is especially poignant. A brilliant microcosm of generational inspiration, and the challenge of figuring out how to carve a path forward, not one that spins in circles.