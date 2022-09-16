Alleged Victims In Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears Grooming Lawsuit Share Statement About Possible ‘Mediation,' Apology

It's only been a couple of weeks since a bombshell was dropped when comedian Tiffany Haddish was accused of child sexual abuse, along with fellow comedian Aries Spears. Accusations have been thrown by both sides, with Haddish's side calling the case a "shakedown" and one of the accusers calling for Haddish's arrest. But now it looks like a possible path to a conclusion may have begun, as the two sides may be willing to talk settlement.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Tiffany Haddish's legal team has suggested beginning mediation or some other form of settlement talks, and Jane Doe, the alleged female victim who brought the suit, says "My brother and I are amenable to Plaintiff Haddish’s desire to engage in mediation/settlement talks."

The accusers claim they have attempted to speak directly to Haddish's lawyer, but they have never received a response. The documents claim Haddish's team "have instead chosen to reach out to my mother to get her to force my brother and me to settle."

There are some very specific requirements that Jane Doe has for any final agreement. Any mediation between the two sides "must take place in Las Vegas within the next two weeks," and the cost of it would need be paid by Haddish. In addition, Jane Doe expects Haddish to recant the shakedown comment, which was made recently by her lawyer. And they also expect an apology, the documents read...

if we succeed in agreeing to a settlement... we state that the parties have agreed to a private settlement, and Haddish must publicly apologize for her role in the skits.

The issue comes down to a pair of skits that the anonymous brother and sister were allegedly involved in when Jane Doe was 14 and her brother was seven, before Haddish had become the star she is now. In one, Jane Doe was allegedly taught by Haddish to perform inappropriate simulated sexual acts. In another, the alleged male victim was stripped to his underwear while Aries Spears played the part of a pedophile.

Tiffany Haddish has said she regrets being part of the skits but both defendants have strongly proclaimed their innocence and have accused Jane Doe and her brother of simply trying to get money from the stars, Aries Spears called the case extortion. This case was apparently brought by the children's mother previously but the allegations were eventually dropped. Now that Jane Doe is of age she has brought the case herself.

If mediation does move forward that this case will probably go quiet, as neither side will want to talk about what is happening. Of course, even if the parties do attempt to find a settlement, there's no guarantee they'll be able to agree on terms. If that happens this case is likely going to court, and a lot of eyes will be on it.