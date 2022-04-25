Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Putting Cigarette Out On Her In Trial Audio

Today marks Day 8 of Depp v. Heard, the trial that sees Johny Depp suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation (which prompted the Aquaman actress to countersue him for $100 million). We learned earlier today how big of an event this legal saga has been in Virginia, as the Fairfax County Courthouse where the trial is taking place is surrounded by spectators, though only 100 people are allowed to witness the proceedings firsthand. Well, now word’s come in that audio was played during the trial where Heard accused Depp of putting a cigarette on her.

As reported by TMZ, Amber Heard could be heard saying the following in the audio:

Put your fucking cigarettes out on someone else ... you fucking have consequences for your actions.

While there was no visual evidence to accompany the audio, Amber Heard’s lawyer pointed to Johnny Depp responding in the recording, “Shut up, fat-ass,” i.e. he didn’t deny burning her with a cigarette. During cross examination, Depp denied he’d ever put out a cigarette on his ex-wife or threw a cigarette at her, calling it a “grossly exaggerated moment by Ms. Heard.” Heard’s lawyer also played a separate audio clip where she said this to Depp:

After you beat the shit out of me then a week later, you show up at my doorstep.

Later on, a third audio clip was played where Amber Heard told Johnny Depp that he was causing her “so much stress” that she was “gonna die.” She begged for the Pirates of the Caribbean star to stop fighting with her and have a “normal argument,” and after agreeing they needed to spend some time apart, Depp asked a driver to take Heard back to their home in downtown Los Angeles, as he didn’t think she was in “any shape to drive.” Depp could also be heard in that recording saying “This isn't love. This is not happiness.”

These audio clips being played follows a few days after Johnny Depp admitted while being cross examined that he’d done drugs with some celebrities in the past, including Marilyn Manson. This was followed by Amber Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, accusing Depp of lying about having been sober for 18 months back in 2015 before he went to go shoot Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Last week also saw Depp alleging that Heard once threw a bottle at him that shattered and severed one of his fingers, and he later found himself writing on the wall with his own blood during what he described as “probably the closest” he’s come to a nervous breakdown.

Everything mentioned above is just the tip of the iceberg regarding what's unfolded in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial so far, with other notable happenings including one of Depp''s witnesses being dismissed and Heard suffering her own dramatic setback.