Amidst Fashion, Zendaya's Ring And More, I Somehow Missed The Internet Roasting Red Carpet Moment Ariana Grande Was Asked If Her Grandma Was Still Alive

The 2025 Golden Globe winners were announced at this year’s ceremony this past weekend, but there was plenty more to talk about aside from the wins. Fans were absolutely gushing over fashion moments and Zendaya’s engagement ring. Social media users also spotted Demi Moore seemingly skipping over Kylie Jenner when giving out hugs to fellow stars. While a lot went on, I’m still surprised that I missed the Internet roasting a red carpet moment involving Ariana Grande being asked if her grandma was still alive.

Ariana Grande was nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role as Glinda in the box office hit Wicked. During the evening, the 31-year-old starlet spoke with the press on the red carpet. While catching up with one particular outlet, Grande was asked about the first person she told about her nomination. She ultimately named her mother, before being asked if her grandmother – who she affectionately calls “Nonna” – was still alive. A fan posted the clip of her response on X along with a caption expressing disapproval:

So, to be clear, the “Positions” singer’s grandmother, Marjorie Grande, is indeed still living and has been blessed to reach the age of 99. While the entertainer herself seemed to take the query in stride, fans like the one above weren’t all that pleased with it. Many seem to be of the thinking that it’s a morbid question and could’ve been panned out badly and awkwardly had the matriarch actually been deceased. Check out some of the responses below:

That is such a risky question, why would she ask that 😭 - @arianaunext

Wow. That’s a question for after the second bottle of wine - @Celineroseeee

TEARS IN MY EYES THIS IS SICKKKKKKKK. - @theboyishugh

Nonna just made her debut last year, like i need her to keep up. - @saintlaurentcow

SHE COULD SAY: N UR GRANDMA? OR SOMETHING LIKE THIS, BUT SHE DIDNT 😭😩 BYE. - @rove_rr

Over the years, the Nickelodeon veteran has discussed her grandmother quite frequently. She rarely ever seems to pass up an opportunity to discuss Nonna and show her love. In some ways, Marjorie Grande herself has become something of a beloved figure amongst fans and was even featured on her granddaughter’s 2024 track, “Ordinary Things.” The love that the two Grande women have for each other is palpable and has been on display a few times. Check out this wholesome moment from The Drew Barrymore Show:

Drew Barrymore surprises Ariana Grande with a special message from her Nonna 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Y7zbqeobNRDecember 7, 2024

It may be fair to assume Nonna is proud of Ariana Grande. This past year alone has been a whirlwind for the star, considering the acclaim Wicked has received. Amid the massive box office receipts, the cast has been praised for their roles, and that includes Grande. She’s emerged as an awards season darling this year, raking up various nominations and wins. Just recently, Grande received a Rising Star award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which the multihyphenate joked about in relation to her lengthy career.

To be totally honest, it’s hard to deny the notion that the red carpet question was somewhat awkward – and would’ve been doubly so had the Grammy winner answered it a different way. Nevertheless, it’s just sweet that her Nonna is still with us and that she can witness the success that her granddaughter has found.

Ariana Grande has a massive title on the 2025 movie schedule, as Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21.