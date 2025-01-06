A Bvlgari Press Release May Have Given Us A Hint About Zendaya's Engagement To Tom Holland, But More Details Have Seemingly Been Confirmed

Awards season has begun and Hollywood’s brightest stars brought their A-game to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which aired Sunday on the 2025 TV schedule and was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser . Zendaya, who truly stole the spotlight, stunned in a custom burnt orange Louis Vuitton gown styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach. Paired with matching pointed-toe pumps and a platinum Bvlgari choker necklace featuring over 48 carats of diamonds, her look was nothing short of breathtaking. But while her bold fashion moment made headlines, a sparkling accessory on her left hand truly stole the show.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress, nominated for Challengers, accessorized with Bvlgari High Jewelry, including a paraiba tourmaline ring and diamond stud earrings. But according to the Los Angeles Times reports , the piece that drew the most attention wasn’t part of the brand’s collection. Eagle-eyed observers noticed a second ring on Zendaya’s left ring finger—a diamond that appeared to be a 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring by London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack. Notably, this design is featured prominently in the engagement ring section on McCormack’s website, leading to speculation that the Greatest Showman performer and her long-time partner Tom Holland may have quietly advanced their relationship.

(Image credit: MGM)

A rep for the former Disney Channel star was unavailable for comment, but the intrigue around her relationship status only grew after a lighthearted moment during the evening. According to The Los Angeles Times, as the Shake It Up alum exited the ballroom, a recently engaged reporter flashed her own ring for the actress to see. In response, Zendaya playfully showed off her own left hand—complete with that sparkling diamond—while giving a cheeky jazz-fingers motion. When asked point-blank if she was engaged, the Malcolm & Marie star simply smiled slyly, shrugged, and left everyone to piece together the puzzle on their own.

And there you have it—a moment that feels almost like a wink and a nod, but still leaves plenty of room for speculation. Is the diamond a subtle “soft launch” of an engagement or just another stunning addition to the Dune star’s flawless collection of accessories? For now, she’s keeping everyone guessing. Until Zendaya or Tom Holland officially addresses the buzz, we’ll just have to keep refreshing our feeds and waiting for the big reveal.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in 2021 after years of working together on the first two entries in the Spider-Man Home Trilogy , have kept their relationship largely private. In a recent interview with Men’s Health , Holland explained why they rarely appear on the red carpet together. He told the outlet:

Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.

It’s clear the couple values their privacy, but that just makes moments like this all the more tantalizing for fans eager for a glimpse into their life together. Holland was notably absent from this year’s Golden Globes, leaving fans wondering whether the ring was Zendaya’s way of subtly sharing some big news.

Adding to the speculation, the couple is rumored to co-star in Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming adaptation of The Odyssey , slated for a 2026 release. The film is said to feature a star-studded cast , including Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.

Whether the diamond ring is an engagement announcement or simply another impeccable fashion choice, the trendsetter has once again proven she knows how to keep everyone talking. And while fans eagerly await confirmation, one thing is clear—Zendaya remains one of Hollywood’s most captivating stars, both on-screen and on the red carpet.