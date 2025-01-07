The Internet Totally Saw The Moment Demi Moore Hugged Elle Fanning, Then Skipped Over Kylie Jenner To Hug To Timothée Chalamet
Was it a snub? The internet sure thinks so.
The 2025 Golden Globes finally hit the 2025 TV schedule and brought Hollywood’s elite together for a night of glitz, glamour, and, apparently, viral moments. One such moment featured Demi Moore–fresh off winning her first major but hopefully not the last acting award of the season–who made waves online after her interactions (or lack thereof) with certain attendees were caught on camera. In a clip that has gone viral, the Charlie’s Angels veteran actress can be seen warmly hugging Elle Fanning before bypassing Kylie Jenner, only to embrace her partner, Timothée Chalamet. Was it a snub from the award winner, or is everything as it seems? Let's take a closer look at what happened.
What happened at the Golden Globes.
In the footage shared to X (formerly Twitter) by a fan account, Jenner, seated beside Chalamet, looks up at Moore as if anticipating a greeting. However, the Striptease actress moves straight past the reality star without so much as a glance. Social media users quickly pointed out the apparent “snub,” leading to a firestorm of reactions, memes, and speculation about the incident.
the way demi ignored her, oh pic.twitter.com/MRMLta9yWPJanuary 6, 2025
X was ablaze with commentary from fans dissecting the moment frame by frame. So, let's take a closer look at some of those reactions.
How The Internet Responded
The original clip, shared by X user @margotrobbiev, quickly went viral with the caption: “the way demi ignored her, oh.” The biting comment set the tone for a flood of reactions from fans who had plenty to say about the perceived snub. Some comments leaned into the humor of the moment. Here are a few of the standouts:
- kylie trying to talk to her and our girl just not caring, i would cry after that
- CAN'T STOP LAUGHING (to her fans i'm sorry but let me laugh)
- the other video with the front angle and kylie had her phone out on camera just waiting for a selfie with her
- Now why that boy didn’t just introduce her? This looks awkward….
- I have second hand embarrassment
- Demi's like 'I ain't got time for that,' and I'm here for it. Slay, queen
Many found the moment cringeworthy, sure, but not everyone agreed with the “snub” narrative. As a matter of fact, Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah came forward to set the record straight.
What Tallulah Willis Had To Say In Defense of Demi
Amid the online uproar, the Ghost performer’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, stepped in to set the record straight and provide a dose of context. Known for her candid approach, the daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis didn’t waste time addressing the chatter. After already showing support for her mom earlier in the evening, Tallulah took to her Instagram Stories to clear up the misunderstanding and defend her mother’s actions. She suggested that the situation wasn’t nearly as dramatic as it appeared online. Willis wrote:
With her heartfelt response, Tallulah sought to redirect attention to the celebratory nature of the evening, reminding everyone that not everything is as it seems in a short viral clip.
And there you have it. While the internet will undoubtedly keep doing what it does best (overanalyzing every frame), it seems the so-called moment between the G.I. Jane actress and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was simply a case of crossed wires. No drama, just a big misunderstanding.
Those who might have missed the Golden Globes can watch the broadcast event entirely streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.
Speaking of revisits, why not check out Demi Moore’s critically acclaimed role in The Substance? Sure, it’s a bizarre and polarizing flick that might not be for everyone, but Moore’s powerhouse performance makes it worth a watch. It’s currently available to stream on Mubi or for digital rental and purchase—so consider it your next must-see.
