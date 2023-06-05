An Outlander Star Has Joined Brad Pitt's New Film And Sign Me Up

Brad Pitt’s career is going nowhere but up. While he may be currently dealing with drama regarding a winery lawsuit against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie , his movie career continues to be susccessful. His newest film is all about Formula One racing; not only will Pitt be fronting this upcoming sports film, but we've got another famous face that you may recognize from Outlander joining in on the fun. And I’m so there for it.

In the untitled Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt and directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, this upcoming sports film is about a retired race car driver who decides to get back behind the wheel again. If you need more reasons to look forward to Brad Pitt’s new movie, Variety reported that Outlander star Tobias Menzies has signed up for the project. Considering the excellent work he’s done playing a dual role in Outlander as 20th-century historian Frank Randall and his brutal 18th-century ancestor “Black Jack” Randall, this British actor should be able to pull off any other role that comes his way. It hasn’t been confirmed yet what role the 2021 Emmy winner will play, but I’m certain it’ll be a real standout.

Having Tobias Menzies join this Formula One movie would be a great way to help F1 fans forget about being in hot water with Brad Pitt after his last snafu inside the F1 world. Fans weren’t exactly happy with the Babylon star skipping out on his opportunity to speak with racer-turned-Sky Sports personality Martin Brundle when attending a U.S. Grand Prix event. Fans felt Pitt’s apparent dash from Brundle didn't look good for him snubbing a personality who belongs to the sport that his own movie centers on. As this new movie will be heading to streaming sometime in late 2024 or early 2025, I’d like to believe there will be a lot of press opportunities for Pitt to engage with the world of F1 racing.

While the U.S. Grand Prix event may not have been Brad Pitt’s finest moment, there are other ways that Formula One racing has found its way into the upcoming movie. This soon-to-be-released film has seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton co-producing the movie with Kosinski. This should help a lot with the film’s realism to have the British race car driver working behind the scenes. If you want more accuracy to play into this Formula One movie, Pitt will allegedly be driving an F1 vehicle which is such a Tom Cruise move. But it should be clear that this F1 car will be more of a mock-up of the real vehicle as Pitt doesn’t have the experience to handle the G-forces behind that formula race car.

Also, if you loved feeling like you were in the cockpit with Tom Cruise during Top Gun: Maverick, DailyMail revealed the movie’s team would use the smallest portable 6k camera to make audiences feel like they’re in the cockpit in each race car. Hamilton also made sure to act as an advisor for the Formula One movie’s storyline and script so that it would be “the most accurate racing film ever made.” Considering the last narrative Formula One racing movie we had was the Chris Hemsworth-fronted film Rush which proved to be even better than the sport itself , fans will be brought back into the world of F1 racing with the help of a stellar cast and crew.