Brad Pitt’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Rumors Swirl That Winery Lawsuit Against Angelina Jolie Stems From Domestic Abuse Claims

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ’s legal drama isn't over yet, as claims were made this week regarding the separated A-listers’ winery lawsuit. For the past few years, Pitt and Jolie have been engaged in a court battle over their formerly shared property, Château Miraval, which was also the venue of their 2014 wedding. The latest updates the situation involves fresh rumors claiming Pitt decided to pursue legal action over the sale of the property because his ex-wife didn’t agree to an NDA that would've prevented her from speaking up about her physical abuse allegations against him . Now, the Bullet Train star's lawyer is pushing back.

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over the sale of Chateau Miraval without his consent before Jolie’s company decided to sue him over the same property and the claims he made on his side of the suit. As a report swirled on Friday that Pitt allegedly pursued the case to begin with in connection to domestic abuse claims, Pitt’s representation shared its own account of the situation. Per People , there was an NDA in the contract for the winery, but it “had nothing to do with the divorce or the children." His lawyer, Anne Kiley, said this:

Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one, unlike Angelina, and he’s not going to own anything further. He’s been through every agency and professional she’s thrown at him, two court hearings and we refer to the findings.

The two exes been in a divorce battle since 2016. Part of the case has seen Brad Pitt being investigated for domestic and child abuse following an alleged incident on a private plane that purportedly occurred in September 2016. The FBI and DCFS closed an investigation the same year, with no charges filed against Pitt. Angelina Jolie released more claims about the incident in 2022, alleging he “choked” one of their children and “struck” another in the face. Pitt's legal team called the claims "a series of deliberate efforts to misdirect, recycle and reposition the truth."

Regarding the Château Miraval drama, a source close to the Moneyball star argues that the non-disparagement clause in the contract is “totally standard” for business practices like theirs. Pitt previously claimed that his ex-wife "deliberately kept him in the dark” regarding the sale of their property to a Russian billionaire and oligarch which he apparently believes poses an "existential threat to the business."

The Oscar winners' relationship began around the time they began working together on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The exes share six children together: 21-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Zahara, 19-year-old Pax, 17-year-old Shiloh and their 14-year-old twins, Knox and Vivenne. A report earlier this year alleged that Shiloh, in particular, is ready for their parents to move on from all the divorce drama.