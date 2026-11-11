Mckenna Grace Fully Proved That The Sheer And Little Black Dress Trends Go Together Perfectly

Mckenna Grace and her stylist have been making us do so many double takes over these past few weeks that our necks probably need a tuneup. That's because the 20-year-old actress has had more than a few fashion moments that have been nothing short of fabulous. I'm still not over all the method dressing she's been doing for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and now, she shows up to a glitzy Los Angeles event in a gorgeously perfect mix of the sheer dress and LBD trends.

Amid Grace's continued promotion of her big movie on the 2026 release schedule, she traded a big red carpet for a more intimate dinner in LA on Tuesday with Sunrise on the Reaping co-star Joseph Zada. Check out this sultry number, which shared on her Instagram:

Excuse me? That's it, I'm calling Mckenna Grace Hollywood's current fashion princess, because she slayed this! She's wearing a romantic mini dress from Annie's Ibiza, which you can own too if you have $1,990 worth of sheer dress money laying around. It's a stunner of a fit that's both a little black dress and a sheer piece – and both have seemingly been present during Hollywood events lately.

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Grace's ensemble has some detailed embellishments all over it, but it also has a peek-a-boo moment for the wearer's black underwear. The detail I like the most is the matching choker it comes with. I really appreciate Grace sharing these glamour shots of herself in the luxury dress in between all sorts of other recent photos of her on the Sunrise on the Reaping press tour.

Lately, Grace has taken a lot inspiration from Jennifer Lawrence's classic red carpet looks and in the Hunger Games movies. Last week, she took inspiration from J-Law's floral Golden Globes dress after previously doing something similar with a red gown.

Mckenna Grace has also wore a look very similar to Katniss' white dress and looked like she was literally on fire in a dress inspired by the character's own flaming look. But, it's not all about J-Law and Katniss, because she also wore a mini-dress that channelled Rue along and turned up to an event wearing an arena-inspired gown. With all these fashion moments, she's counting herself among other Hollywood red carpet pros like Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jenna Ortega and Margot Robbie.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Grace plays Maysilee Donnor, who is one of four District 12 tributes at the 50th Hunger Games. Maysilee is a bit of a fashion icon herself, because she's the first character to wear the Mockingjay pin in the games and was the one who inspired Katniss to do the same. So, it makes complete sense that Grace would do the other way round for her red carpets.

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You can see Mckenna Grace in Sunrise on the Reaping starting November 20. And, in the meantime, I need to know what she'll wear next, because I'm so invested now!