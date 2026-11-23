Jennifer Lopez is a global icon and movie star. She is also celebrating the Thanksgiving release of her concert film The JLo Show, on the 2026 TV schedule , by making a splash at the red carpet premiere and showing off a necklace that needed its own security detail. Few celebrities could pull off a 186-carat diamond necklace and not feel as though the jewelry were overpowering them, and yet J. Lo manages to somehow do so with ease.

The 57-year-old Office Romance star and celebrity fashion icon took to the carpet in a delicate Alta Moda Chantilly cream-colored lace gown underneath an embellished embroidered coat with a furry collar and cuffs. Then there was that necklace with the huge yellow-hued pear-shaped diamond crafted from 110 carats as its centerpiece. Check out the footage J. Lo posted to her own Instagram page below:

Very few people in the world could see an ensemble and jewelry of that caliber and say, “I love those,” and then find themselves wearing them mere months later, but that seems to be exactly what happened, according to Variety. While the coat was a gift, the necklace was on loan and came with a four-person security detail that included two armed off-duty police officers.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Seeing the “Let's Get Loud” singer like this serves as an immediate reminder of her famous lyric, “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still, I’m still Jenny from the block.” While it may be hard to relate to someone in a position to wear something to valuable, I was amused by the fact that Lopez did make it clear that she would not be taking the jewelry home for herself. She said:

This is a very expensive necklace. It’s gorgeous. It’s beautiful. Whoever does wind up owning it will be very lucky. It’s an heirloom piece for sure.

The superstar has had quite the 2026. JLo’s rom-com Office Romance was a No. 1 hit on Netflix, her twins graduated high school and headed off to college, and she’s been enjoying the single life. Now, she’s peeling the curtain back to give audiences a glimpse into her Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas with The JLo Show. The special not only captures her performing some of her iconic hits, but it also chronicles her life, from growing up in the Bronx to becoming who she is today.

Jennifer Lopez has always made headlines thanks to her fashion, rocking that Versace gown that we’re still talking about more than 25 years later. She’s also been a part of some of the best romantic comedies of all time and she’s a music superstar who tours the world. The fact that she attended her most recent premiere in such stunning jewelry is no surprise, even if all the extra security is a bit unusual.

At least we know that she’s got a number of upcoming movie projects coming down the line, both as an actress and producer, so that we can continue to see the fashion choices she makes at all those future premieres.