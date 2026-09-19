Alexandra Daddario Jokes She’s ‘Ready For The Super Market' In Gorgeous Little Black Dress

After a brief foray out of the fashion game as she settled into life as a mom, Alexandra Daddario is back with a vengeance. Beyond her cute cutout dress and end of summer bikini pics, the mom of 1 has been all about black dresses lately. I’m still thinking about the long, black backless gown she coolly wore for the AMC Upfronts ahead of Mayfair Witches coming in 2027. She then wore a black belted look for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Couples Weekend” event. Now, she’s back in a little black dress in her latest Instagram post.

Daddario showed off her most recent celebrity fashion moment, a black draped little black dress which she paired with a red lip and jewelry from Sharra Pagano. The folds on the black dress and the earrings are super dynamic, and I really wish I could have seen the dress from the back, because the front is so unexpected.

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Daddario has never had the flashiest wardrobe in Hollywood, but she’s really good about finding clothes that fit her well, and feel approachable to boot. They usually are a little too nice to be something her fans could wear out on a weekday, of course, but I do like how everyman the color palette she typically chooses is. She likes a bold lip and her eyes are so bright ( her son’s match! ) that she doesn’t need a lot of punch when it comes to dress color.

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We'll doubtless see more from her as she promotes her upcoming movie Hershey (you can guess what that's about) and the latest season of Mayfair Witches coming down the pipeline.

To note, the black dress is always a staple and a classic in Hollywood. Just this year, Halle Berry rocked a cool knitted dress for her 60th birthday . On carpets, Hannah Waddingham rocked one ( for a very empowering reason ), and Sydney Sweeney also wore a pretty, one-shoulder little black dress to celebrate the Golden Globes. Megan Fox is honestly in black a lot, but she did prove she’s the queen of captions with her latest LBD look, as well.

Obviously, Daddario is in good company with both the black dresses and the funny captions. Her fans also had a good time with her “ready for the supermarket” joke.

"Can you pick me up some maple syrup? Please and thanks!"

"Make sure you get those baked beans and some decent white bread for the toast! Be careful in those heels otherwise there's gonna be a clean up on aisle 5."

"Supermarket ain’t gonna know what hit it."

"I thought I was going to the Vampire Ladies’ Conference!"

In short, I guess watch out Megan Fox, as Ms. Daddario seems to be developing a knack for fun captions. You may be ceding that Instagram caption title soon… though there’s always room for two queens.