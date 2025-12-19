It's Not Tape! Kim Kardashian Reveals What She's Usually Wearing To Keep Her Girls Up In Plunging Necklines

Kim Kardashian has made some pretty bold fashion statements over the years, several times sporting pieces we may not quite understand, like that gravity-defying dress that clung inexplicably to her body. Sometimes, however, the question is not, “How does it stay on?” but rather “How do they stay up?” The All’s Fair star spilled the tea on how she avoids saggy boobs and wardrobe malfunctions while wearing plunging necklines, and it goes beyond the old tape job.

I feel like any time there’s an emergency of the celebrity fashion type, Kim Kardashian is standing by to say, “There’s a SKIMS for that!” Because of course the shapewear queen has figured out a product that holds everything in place but still allows her to wear chic, sheer, skin-baring outfits. Kim raved about the Deep Plunge Thong Bodysuit on Instagram, saying:

I have found my absolute favorite hack in the entire world, and that is creating a SKIMS shapewear bodysuit that allows you to look like you’re not wearing a bra, and that you’re naked underneath.

She admits there is a time and a place for tape, but going with the bodysuit is more comfortable when the outfit allows. In addition to the plunging front, it’s got a low back and straps that can be fashioned as a tank top, halter or one-shoulder. I can see why Kim Kardashian called it her “absolute favorite thing in the entire world.”

SKIMS Deep Plunge Thong Bodysuit: $70 at SKIMS A low-cut bodysuit for high confidence. This sculpting solution enhances your curves with strong targeted compression throughout the core and supportive stitching that defines your bust. The deep plunge neck and low back are perfect for layering with sexy, skin-baring styles. Features adjustable straps that can be worn as a halter, crossed, or over the shoulder. Includes a thong back that snaps at the 100% cotton gusset. Fits true to size.

In the video, the mom of four modeled an outfit that was low in the front, but she said she still really needed the lift. It was sheer, too, so tape wouldn’t work because you’d be able to see it. SKIMS bodysuit to the rescue! As she got dressed, she said:

This bodysuit is a game-changer. I always used to have to tape my boobs up, and this is tape in a bodysuit. … It now looks like I’m naked under, or I’m taped up, or I just naturally have perfect boobs. But it is the SKIMS new plunge shapewear.

The thong makes the piece even more versatile because you wouldn’t have to worry about pantylines, but Kim Kardashian also showed that if you want more comfort and don’t need a thong, you can throw a pair of boy shorts underneath.

I wonder if this is what’s going to be in the SKIMS shirt-wrapped gifts that the shapewear maven distributes to her fashion-forward sisters this Christmas? I know Kylie Jenner’s been known to rock a plunging neckline.

Kim Kardashian’s products may not always make sense to everyone (I’m looking at you, swim gloves), but this Deep Plunge Thong Bodysuit seems really practical for those who want to show a little skin but still feel reassured that nothing’s going to pop out unexpectedly. I am inclined to believe Kim when she says:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s literally what I wear underneath everything.

If you want to keep up with Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members, tune in to new episodes of The Kardashians Thursdays with a Hulu subscription.