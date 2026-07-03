A New George Washington Biopic Is Flying Under The Radar, And There Are Two Reasons I'm Excited For It

While Young Washington probably won’t be breaking any box office records when it’s released this weekend as part of the 2026 movie schedule, I think it’s flown under the radar for most people. There are some reasons, I believe, for that, which I’ll get into, but I’m still excited to see it, even if I’m admittedly a little wary of the production. There are two reasons, as a matter of fact, that have me excited, and one I’m nervous about how good the movie will be.

(Image credit: Angel Studios)

A Time In Washington’s Life That Isn’t Well Known And A Stellar Cast

What I’m most excited about is the time period that Young Washington is covering. While there are countless movies and TV shows about Washington’s time as the General of the Continental Army during the American Revolution, and probably just as many about his time as the first President of the United States. Americans are also incredibly well-versed in the early life of George Washington, at least the cherry-tree story (which likely is more fable than fact).

However, there aren’t very many representations of Washington at the beginning of his army service. This historical film covers that, specifically his time as second-in-command of the Virginia Regiment during the French and Indian War in the 1750s. Long before he would command the Continental Army against the British in the Revolution, he fought in the British army, famously making his bones on the (then) Western Frontier during the French and Indian War. This is a time period that is often glossed over, and I could be wrong, but I don’t remember a movie about this time.

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The other reason I’m excited for the movie is the stellar cast. Washington is played by a newcomer whom I’m unfamiliar with, William Franklyn-Miller, but much of the cast is very well known. Washington’s mother, Mary Ball Washington, is played by Mary-Louise Parker. Robert Dinwiddie, the Brit running Virginia at the time, is played by Ben Kingsley. Andy Serkis is British General Edward Braddock, who was Washington’s superior, and Kelsey Grammer is playing Lord Fairfax, a prominent Virginian at the time. It all adds up to a pretty spectacular cast.

(Image credit: Angel Studios)

This Could Feel Like An Old TV Movie

I can’t say I’m without some doubt here. I’m specifically talking about the production company and the budget. The movie is produced by Angel Studios, which is a company that has, for the most part, concentrated on movies and TV shows with heavy Christian overtones. Angel’s best-known movie is 2023’s controversial Sound of Freedom, which was heavily criticized for its accuracy and the way it presented the true story of Tim Ballard.